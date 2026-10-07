Kojo Bamba addressed speculation about his relationship with his former boss, Henry Nana Boakye, after a surprise election victory

Boadu previously served in a security role under Nana Boakye before defeating him at the NPP National Delegates Conference

The new vice chairman also pushed back against claims that he had accepted a bribe to step down from his position

Kojo Fosu Boadu, known as Kojo Bamba, is trying to get in front of speculation that he has an unhealthy relationship with Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B.

Kojo Bamba addressed speculation about his relationship with his former boss, Henry Nana Boakye, after a surprise election victory

Source: Facebook

Boadu, who used to work in security for Boakye, defeated his former boss in the recent National Delegates Conference to become the party's First National Vice Chairman.

In a recent video on TikTok, the new NPP Vice Chairman said: “Me and Nana B don’t have any issue.”

Boadu's rebuttal covers two distinct but related concerns circulating within NPP circles: first, that his elevation over a figure as prominent as Nana Boakye has created internal tension, and second, that there may be backroom efforts to reverse the outcome of the vote

Kojo Bamba's vision for NPP grassroots structures

Throughout his campaign, Kojo Bamba consistently directed attention to what he described as the backbone of the party: constituency-level executives and grassroots activists.

He argued that the NPP's fortunes in the 2028 general election would rise or fall on the strength of its structures at the local level.

Central to his pitch was a call for the party to invest meaningfully in grassroots members, offering them the training, resources and logistical support required to mobilise voters and safeguard polling stations on election day.

His election places him firmly within the NPP's top national leadership as the party shifts its focus towards rebuilding its structures following its 2024 general election defeat.

Complete list of elected NPP national officers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the 11 individuals elected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The new executives are expected to manage the party’s affairs and lead its preparations for the 2028 general election.

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Source: YEN.com.gh