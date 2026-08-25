Dolly Parton's remarkable charitable legacy has resurfaced following her death at 80, highlighting decades of giving across several causes

Her Imagination Library has provided more than 300 million free books to children worldwide since she launched the programme in 1995

The country music icon also donated millions towards disaster relief, medical research, education, hospitals and communities in need over the years

Following the death of country music icon Dolly Parton on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, attention has turned to the extraordinary scale of her philanthropic work carried out over nearly four decades.

Dolly Parton's decades of philanthropic work come into focus following her death at 80. Image credit: TMZ/fOX nEWS.

Source: UGC

Country music icon Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, with her family confirming the news via a video statement from her nephew.

Her charitable legacy stretches back to 1988, when she set up the Dollywood Foundation in Sevier County, Tennessee, her home county, with the goal of tackling high dropout rates among local students.

One of its early initiatives rewarded seventh and eighth graders with $500 for finishing high school, a scheme credited with pushing the county's dropout rate down from 35 per cent to just 6 per cent.

The X video announcing Dolly Parton's death is below.

Parton's education and community initiatives

In 1995, Parton founded the Imagination Library in honour of her father, who was unable to read.

The programme began sending one free book a month to every enrolled child, from birth until they started school.

By 2025, it had gifted more than 304.5 million books worldwide and marked its 30th anniversary.

Her giving continued through direct investments in her home community.

In 2007, a benefit concert she organised raised $500,000 toward a new hospital and cancer centre in Sevier County, with Dollywood and her Dixie Stampede dinner theatre each pledging an additional $250,000, bringing the total to $1 million.

In 2022, Dollywood also announced it would cover 100 per cent of tuition, fees, and books for any employee pursuing further education, giving staff access to more than 100 fully funded programmes from their very first day of employment.

Parton's disaster relief and medical donations

Parton repeatedly stepped in during moments of crisis.

Following devastating wildfires in East Tennessee in 2016, she organised a telethon that raised more than $13 million, and separately launched the My People Fund, which provided $1,000 a month for six months to families who lost their homes, donating around $8.9 million in total.

She later contributed $700,000 toward Middle Tennessee flooding relief in 2021, and a combined $2 million toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts in 2024, drawing on both her personal funds and her businesses.

Her medical philanthropy proved just as consistent.

In 2017, she donated $1 million to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in honour of her niece, who had been treated there for leukaemia.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide in 2020, she donated a further $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt, funding that ultimately contributed to the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

She returned to the same institution in 2022 with another $1 million gift, this time supporting pediatric infectious disease research, before donating $1 million to The Salvation Army in 2023, a gift the organisation said would provide roughly 2.5 million meals to people in need.

Parton's recognition for a lifetime of giving

Parton's philanthropic efforts earned her the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2022, an honour presented periodically to recognise innovative philanthropists worldwide.

In July 2026, she publicly thanked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after they donated $2 million to the Imagination Library, saying she was "blown away and overjoyed" by the gift.

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Source: YEN.com.gh