Country music legend Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, in Nashville after a brief battle with cancer, which was unknown to her fans

Parton wrote approximately 3,000 songs and sold more than 100 million records across a career spanning over six decades

The music legend performed a lot of philanthropic work during her life on earth, making her death an emotional one

Country music legend Dolly Parton has died, bringing an end to the life of one of the most influential entertainers in American history.

Country music legend Dolly Parton dies at age 80. Image credit: Dolly Parton

Source: Facebook

Parton is reported to have died peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, following a brief battle with cancer. Following her death, tributes poured in from across the world.

What was Dolly Parton's real name?

Dolly Parton's full name was Dolly Rebecca Parton. She was born on January 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Tennessee, United States.

She grew up in a poor family in the Great Smoky Mountains as one of 12 children born to Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Parton.

Her father worked as a sharecropper and construction worker, while her mother was a homemaker. Despite their financial difficulties, music and storytelling played an important role in the family.

How old was Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton was 80 years old when she died on August 25, 2026.

She had spent more than six decades in the entertainment industry, becoming a successful singer, songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman and philanthropist.

Dolly Parton's education

Parton attended schools in Sevier County, Tennessee, and graduated from Sevier County High School in 1964.

However, her passion for music began long before she completed her education.

She started performing as a child and appeared on local radio and television programmes before moving to Nashville shortly after high school.

She released her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967, beginning a career that would eventually make her one of the world's most recognisable music stars.

Dolly Parton's husband and children

Dolly Parton was married to Carl Thomas Dean.

The couple married in 1966 and remained together for nearly 60 years until Dean died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

The couple did not have biological children.

Parton previously explained that not having children gave her greater freedom to concentrate on her music, career and charitable work.

She also became closely involved with her extended family and was aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolly Parton's music career

Parton became famous for her songwriting and distinctive voice, producing some of the most enduring songs in country music.

Her biggest hits included “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5”, and “Coat of Many Colours.”

She wrote approximately 3,000 songs and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Her song “I Will Always Love You” later became an international phenomenon after Whitney Houston recorded it for The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Parton also enjoyed success outside country music, becoming an actress and appearing in films including 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias.

Dolly Parton's businesses

Dolly Parton's success extended far beyond music.

One of her best-known business ventures was Dollywood, the theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which became one of the state's major tourist attractions.

She was also involved in entertainment businesses connected to attractions such as Dolly Parton's Stampede and Pirates Voyage.

Her business career demonstrated that she was not only a talented entertainer but also a highly successful entrepreneur who turned her name and brand into a major commercial enterprise.

Dolly Parton's philanthropy

Parton's charitable work became one of the most important parts of her legacy.

In 1995, she established Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a programme that provides free books to children. T

he initiative eventually expanded internationally and distributed hundreds of millions of books.

The programme was partly inspired by her father, who could not read.

Parton also supported medical research, education and disaster relief. She donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, with the contribution helping fund research that contributed to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Dolly Parton's awards and achievements

Parton received numerous major honours throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was also recognised for her contributions to American culture, music and philanthropy.

What was Dolly Parton's cause of death?

Dolly Parton's representatives confirmed that she died following a brief battle with cancer.

The specific type of cancer she had was not publicly disclosed. Her death came after months in which she had experienced health challenges and postponed some public appearances.

Parton's death marks the end of an extraordinary life that began in poverty in rural Tennessee and grew into a global career spanning music, film, business and philanthropy.

She leaves behind a legacy of more than 3,000 songs, major business ventures, countless awards and charitable programmes that have touched millions of lives.

Donald Trump pays tribute to Dolly Parton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a poignant tribute from Donald Trump, who acknowledged the profound impact of Parton's music, urging the nation to honour her memory by lowering flags across the United States.

Parton's remarkable ability to connect with millions through her heartfelt lyrics remains a lasting testament to her extraordinary talent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh