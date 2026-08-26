US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Dolly Parton following her death at the age of 80 in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Her nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed the news through the singer's official social media accounts, with family revealing she had battled cancer

Trump ordered American flags to be lowered across the United States for one week in honour of the country music icon

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US President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Dolly Parton following the death of the country music legend at the age of 80, calling her passing a profound loss to fans worldwide.

Donald Trump pays tribute as the president honours Dolly Parton after country legend’s death at 80. Image credit: Donald J Trump, Dolly Parton

Source: Facebook

Dolly Parton died peacefully in Nashville on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared the news in a video posted to the singer's official social media accounts on behalf of the family. Her representatives subsequently confirmed that she died after a brief battle with cancer.

In the period leading up to her death, Parton had been dealing with health challenges that affected her ability to perform.

According to her family, she underwent treatment for immune and digestive problems, which resulted in several postponed appearances in the months prior.

Donald Trump orders flags lowered across the US

Donald Trump responded to the news on his Truth Social platform, describing Parton as one of the greatest country singers in history.

He also ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff at locations across the United States for one week, beginning on the evening of her death, as a mark of national respect.

"There has never been anyone like her, and never will," Trump wrote in his tribute, acknowledging the singular place Parton held in American music and culture.

Her death prompted a widespread outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians and public figures, many of whom reflected on her musical output, her generosity of spirit and the enduring influence she had on generations of artists.

Donald Trump's Facebook post is below.

Country icon Dolly Parton's philanthropic achievements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dolly Parton’s extensive philanthropic contributions spanned decades, particularly her Imagination Library, which provided over 300 million free books to children globally.

Her unwavering commitment to education, disaster relief, and medical initiatives demonstrates the profound impact she made in communities, with specific efforts that changed countless lives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh