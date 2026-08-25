Controversial social commentator Wofa has called on President John Dramani Mahama to financially support veteran Kumawood actor Michael Afranie

Wofa argued that Afranie sacrificed his career campaigning for the NDC but has been overlooked, unlike political commentator Appiah Stadium

The appeal was made during an interview on De Godson TV, with fans backing the call and sharing their own observations about Afranie's situation

Ghanaian social commentator Wofa has publicly called on President John Dramani Mahama to step in and offer financial support to veteran Kumawood actor Michael Afranie, arguing the actor has been unfairly left behind despite his loyalty to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Social commentator Wofa appeals to President Mahama to financially support veteran Kumawood actor Michael Afranie. Photo source: Angel TV, John Dramani Mahama, De GOD SON TV/YouTube

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with De Godson TV published on Monday, August 24, 2026, the Kumasi-based commentator expressed frustration that Michael Afranie had not been recognised or rewarded for his efforts during the NDC's campaign to return to power, unlike others, including political commentator Appiah Stadium.

Wofa's appeal for Michael Afranie

Wofa's central argument was straightforward: Michael Afranie, who received a car gift from President Mahama years ago, gave a great deal to the NDC cause in the build up to the 2024 elections, and the party has not reciprocated.

The Kumasi-based social commentator claimed that the actor did not accumulate significant wealth from the Kumawood film industry and that his career was allegedly sabotaged during the previous NPP administration's time in office, leaving him financially vulnerable.

Wofa suggested that President Mahama, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, or the NDC party itself should step up and offer the actor meaningful support, as he was unimpressed with his current state.

The commentator's remarks carry added weight given the broader conversation in Ghana about how political supporters, particularly those from the creative arts community, are treated once elections are won.

Afranie is widely regarded as one of Kumawood's familiar faces, and his alignment with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the deeply Ashanti-centric Kumasi was seen by many as a considerable personal and professional sacrifice.

The TikTok video of Wofa appealing to President Mahama for support for Michael Afranie is below:

Reactions to Wofa's appeal for support

The interview prompted strong responses from Ghanaians who shared their own experiences and views on Afranie's situation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from netizens below:

Donsetho wrote:

"Michael Afrane has suffered since 2012, and it affected his movie career, he and Mr Beautiful were snubbed because of their NDC affiliation in Kumasi! He deserves better."

Agya Amponsah said:

"Wofa, you are right. I saw him in Accra Legon, and I wasn't impressed at all."

'Yaah, the Girl' 😜 added:

"But it is true we beg Mr President to help Mr Afrane. I know him paa from Techiman South. He was busy helping paa."

Michael Afranie reacts to Kumawood colleague's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor Michael Afranie's comments on the arrest case involving actress Patricia Osei Boateng.

The veteran movie star emphasised that while his colleague was assisting with investigations, it did not imply her guilt, urging the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions until the legal process is complete.

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Source: YEN.com.gh