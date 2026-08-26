Benjamin Asare has announced a thanksgiving party on August 30, 2026, following his impressive World Cup campaign with the Black Stars

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper made history as the first locally based Ghanaian goalkeeper to feature at the World Cup and delivered memorable performances

Asare received several rewards after his impressive displays, including a car, a plot of land and an ambassadorial deal

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Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is set to organise a thanksgiving party on August 30, 2026, following his heroics at the 2026 World Cup.

Benjamin Asare announces plans to host a Thanksgiving party celebrating his 2026 World Cup heroics. Image credit: Asare/Black Stars.

Source: UGC

The Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper made his World Cup debut, coming on as a substitute against Panama, after starting goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was forced off injured.

He helped preserve Ghana's 1-0 win in their opening match. He then went on to start against England, keeping a clean sheet in a historic 0-0 draw.

That performance made him the first locally based goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on the World Cup stage, and the first Black Stars goalkeeper to record back-to-back clean sheets at the tournament.

The string of performances led to several plaudits and rewards. He received a car gifted by businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo, along with a Verna ambassadorial deal with Twellium Ghana.

Asare was even able to secure further recognition when Mama Shilo, CEO of Shilo Convenient Real Estate, gifted him a plot of land.

Asare to organise thanksgiving party for fans

As a means of saying thank you, the shot-stopper has disclosed that he will be organising a thanksgiving party.

He indicated that the gathering is meant to repay the love shown to him throughout the World Cup period and afterwards.

Benjamin indicated that the event will be held at Oasis Lounge, starting at 11 PM on the set date.

The Instagram video in which Benjamin announces the thanksgiving party is below.

Ghanaians react to Asare's announcement

The announcement triggered a wave of excited reactions online, with fans expressing pride in the goalkeeper's journey.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

iamsylviadavis wrote:

"It's a celebration 🔥🔥"

dblackgh said:

"King !! Black ⭐️"

simple_joj97 commented:

"Where the dust rises kings are made 🙌🙌🙌🙌 love to see people elevating in life"

therealgeorge_tem added:

"Our one and only. We proud of you"

Benjamin Asare mobbed by fans at Biggies Restaurant

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Benjamin Asare was mobbed by fans during a visit to Biggies Restaurant in Tema, with large crowds gathering around him as he tried to enjoy a meal.

The moment highlighted just how dramatically his life had changed following his standout performances at the 2026 World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh