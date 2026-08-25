Yvonne Ohene-Djan, popularly known as SHE, struggled to hold back tears during an emotional Onua Showtime appearance

She is one of Ghana's most prolific backing vocalists, having worked on over 200 hit songs across decades

Fans flooded the comments celebrating her long-overdue recognition after years of working behind the scenes

Ghanaian backing vocalist Yvonne Ohene-Djan, popularly known as SHE, struggled to hold back tears during an emotional appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime.

Yvonne Ohene-Djan, known as SHE, struggles to hold back tears during an emotional appearance on Onua Showtime. Image credit: Onua Online.

Source: UGC

SHE is one of Ghana's most influential backing vocalists, having lent her voice to hit songs by Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, Obour, Rex Omar, Mzbel, Becca, Castro, Kofi Nti, Nana Acheampong, Reggie Rockstone, Rocky Dawuni, KK Fosu, Lord Kenya, Bradez, R2Bees, Ohemaa Mercy, No Tribe, and SP Kofi Sarpong, among many others.

She began her career as a rapper before legendary producer Jay Q discovered her extraordinary vocal talent in 1999, going on to guide her transition into one of the industry's most sought-after voices.

SHE fights back tears on McBrown's show

SHE appeared on the show, where the host walked through a catalogue of the many songs she has worked on over the years, singing along with the audience as each track was named.

The moment quickly became emotional, with SHE visibly moved as the scale of her own decades-long contribution to Ghanaian music was laid out before her.

For Daddy Lumba alone, SHE contributed to more than 20 songs, including "Tokurom," "Huhuuhu," "Always Love U," "Wabaso," "Mesee Da," "Nepa Hu Yehu," "Awo," "Agenda," "B. Power," "Ogyeboso," "P.O.P," "Angel," and "Sika."

In 2012, she disclosed a catalogue of more than 100 songs she had worked on; later reports put her total contribution at over 200 hit songs across her career.

The TikTok video of SHE's emotional appearance on Onua Showtime is below.

Ghanaians react to SHE's emotional moment

The clip triggered an outpouring of admiration online, with many fans only now realising the scale of her contribution to the industry.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Obaapa Serwaa wrote:

"her voice is still amazing"

BIG SANTY ❤️ said:

"She is so proud of herself"

Chris McNally commented:

"Mzbel has taken all the glory i was thinking it was mizble ooo Hmmmm. She's done so much for the music industry"

YOUNGEST CEO DAASEBRE🇨🇭🇨🇭 asked:

"So which song is for mzbel"

mrcrossland1 exclaimed:

"Herrr this girl is a legend 🙏"

Blogger lands in trouble at McBrown's movie premiere

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a blogger landed in trouble after attempting to conduct illegal business at Nana Ama McBrown's movie premiere, despite an earlier public warning she had issued to bloggers ahead of the event.

The individual was escorted out by security personnel after being caught, with the incident sparking a wave of reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh