Fats Timbo has confirmed the end of her marriage to husband Alan Laszczak, one year after the couple wed in Cornwall in August 2025

The comedian shared that she and Alan had already been living separately for around four months before she made the split public

Fats described the separation as amicable and said she chose not to share the private reasons out of respect for her former husband

Fats Timbo, the comedian and content creator best known for appearing on the British dating show "The Undateables", has confirmed she and her husband Alan Laszczak have parted ways, exactly one year after their wedding day.

Popular comedian Fats Timbo announces her divorce from her husband, Alan Laszczak, one year after their wedding. Image credit: Fats Timbo

Source: Facebook

The announcement came on 24 August 2026, the couple's first anniversary, making the moment particularly poignant for fans who had followed their relationship closely.

Fats Timbo disclosed that the split had actually happened roughly four months earlier, meaning the pair had been living separately for some time before she chose to address it publicly.

Fats Timbo and Alan Laszczak's relationship

The couple had been together for approximately six years before marrying in August 2025.

Their wedding, held in Cornwall, blended elements of their different cultural backgrounds.

Fats has Sierra Leonean heritage, while Alan is Polish, and the celebration reflected those roots.

Despite the length of their relationship and the fanfare surrounding their union, the marriage lasted just one year.

Fats was careful in how she framed the breakdown, stressing that it was a mutual decision and declining to point fingers or go into specifics.

She said her respect for Alan was precisely why she would not be sharing private details about what led to the separation.

Fats Timbo speaks out on split with Alan

Rather than allowing the divorce to become a public dispute, Fats appeared intent on handling the situation with dignity.

She made no accusations and instead positioned the end of the marriage as something both parties had agreed upon.

That measured approach seemed to resonate with many of her followers, who took to social media to offer their support.

Fans flooded the comments with warm messages for the comedian as she publicly navigated one of the more difficult moments of her personal life.

The Instagram video of Fats Timbo announcing her divorce is below.

Reactions to Fats Timbo and Alan's divorce

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Fats Timbo announced her divorce

.@ossanasilva_miss wrote:

"New sat nav…. Take the new route gracefully, doll."

@kj_kamailo said:

"Sending love and hugs ❤️."

@bummiey commented:

"I'm so sorry; it's one of the most painful experiences, but I'm so happy you have a great support system. You'll get through this and come out better for it ❤️🫂."

@roadrunnerzwgsy added:

"Not easy, but time is a healer. You will be fine"

BBNaija's Emmanuel and wife rumoured divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the rising divorce rumours surrounding BBNaija star Emmanuel Umoh and his wife Cilia Nyanghe, just four months after their celebrated wedding.

The sudden changes in their social media activity, including unfollowing each other and removing wedding content, have left fans speculating about the future of their relationship.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh