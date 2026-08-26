Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, known as 'Powder Man', was allegedly arrested on Monday, August 24, 2026, at East Legon in Accra

The viral Black Stars supporter allegedly collected thousands of US dollars, promising to take people to Canada, Nicaragua, and the USA

Kpa is reportedly expected to appear before the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to face the charges

Ghana's most recognisable football fan, Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, the man behind the white powder that became one of the defining images of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has reportedly been arrested in connection with an alleged visa fraud scheme.

Viral powder-spraying Ghana Black Stars supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa reportedly gets arrested over alleged visa fraud. Photo source: Kailani Ibrahim Kpa

Source: Facebook

According to Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, whose exclusive report broke the news on Instagram, Kpa was picked up on Monday, August 25, 2026, at East Legon in Accra by the Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters.

What led to Powder Man's alleged arrest

Reliable sources cited by renowned Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa claim that Kailani Ibrahim Kpa allegedly collected thousands of US dollars from a number of individuals, promising to facilitate their travel to Canada, Nicaragua, and the United States.

The deals reportedly fell through, and the viral powder-spraying Black Stars fan allegedly went into hiding before law enforcement tracked him down.

Reports indicate that he is expected to be arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Kpa shot to international fame during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where footage of him spraying white powder in the stands went viral and captured the imagination of football fans across the globe.

His infectious energy in the terraces made him a symbol of Ghanaian fan culture throughout the tournament.

Ex-NFL star Freddie Mitchell was among those who publicly backed Kpa during a fan appeal for support following the World Cup.

The Instagram post announcing the alleged arrest of Powder Man Kailani Ibrahim Kpa is below:

Reactions to Powder Man's alleged arrest

The news triggered a wave of reactions on social media, ranging from disbelief to sharp humour.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from netizens below:

mcboat_ken_ wrote:

"This country is lacking a lot of public education on so many things. Why should you pay money to ordinary citizens in assurance of visa oh oh hmm."

baeofafrica said:

"This is the last thing I thought I would see before bed 😂."

afrogallonism commented:

"There's something about the ending 😂😂😂, a popular problem!"

wali_la99 added:

"From hero to zero 😂."

Police arrest Ayitey Powers over alleged threats

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of former boxer Ayitey Powers by the Accra Regional Police for allegedly issuing a death threat against NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo.

With a career that captivated audiences, the circumstances surrounding his arrest sparked widespread discussion and concern among fans and the wider community alike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh