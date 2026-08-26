Powder Man: Viral Ghana Supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa Reportedly Arrested Over Alleged Visa Fraud
- Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, known as 'Powder Man', was allegedly arrested on Monday, August 24, 2026, at East Legon in Accra
- The viral Black Stars supporter allegedly collected thousands of US dollars, promising to take people to Canada, Nicaragua, and the USA
- Kpa is reportedly expected to appear before the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to face the charges
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Ghana's most recognisable football fan, Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, the man behind the white powder that became one of the defining images of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has reportedly been arrested in connection with an alleged visa fraud scheme.
According to Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, whose exclusive report broke the news on Instagram, Kpa was picked up on Monday, August 25, 2026, at East Legon in Accra by the Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters.
What led to Powder Man's alleged arrest
Reliable sources cited by renowned Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa claim that Kailani Ibrahim Kpa allegedly collected thousands of US dollars from a number of individuals, promising to facilitate their travel to Canada, Nicaragua, and the United States.
The deals reportedly fell through, and the viral powder-spraying Black Stars fan allegedly went into hiding before law enforcement tracked him down.
Reports indicate that he is expected to be arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.
Kpa shot to international fame during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where footage of him spraying white powder in the stands went viral and captured the imagination of football fans across the globe.
His infectious energy in the terraces made him a symbol of Ghanaian fan culture throughout the tournament.
Ex-NFL star Freddie Mitchell was among those who publicly backed Kpa during a fan appeal for support following the World Cup.
The Instagram post announcing the alleged arrest of Powder Man Kailani Ibrahim Kpa is below:
Reactions to Powder Man's alleged arrest
The news triggered a wave of reactions on social media, ranging from disbelief to sharp humour.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from netizens below:
mcboat_ken_ wrote:
"This country is lacking a lot of public education on so many things. Why should you pay money to ordinary citizens in assurance of visa oh oh hmm."
baeofafrica said:
"This is the last thing I thought I would see before bed 😂."
afrogallonism commented:
"There's something about the ending 😂😂😂, a popular problem!"
wali_la99 added:
"From hero to zero 😂."
Police arrest Ayitey Powers over alleged threats
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of former boxer Ayitey Powers by the Accra Regional Police for allegedly issuing a death threat against NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo.
With a career that captivated audiences, the circumstances surrounding his arrest sparked widespread discussion and concern among fans and the wider community alike.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh