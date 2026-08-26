A Nigerian TikTok user known as @jamesjacob__ posted a video on August 3, 2025, showing himself building a compact solar power pack with lithium battery cells

The man said every resident in his compound relies on the solar generator he built, and he showed the installations inside a neighbour's apartment

The clip drew a flood of comments from viewers asking how they could buy or learn to build the same system for themselves

A Nigerian DIY enthusiast who goes by the handle @jamesjacob__ sparked widespread excitement on TikTok after sharing footage of himself assembling a compact solar generator fitted with lithium battery cells and a small energy storage unit displaying live readings on its screen.

Nigerian TikToker James Jacob builds a solar generator from scratch, providing electricity for his home and neighbouring households. Image credit: Jamesjacob_/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video, posted on August 3, 2025, carried a caption in Nigerian Pidgin English that read: "As u no gree learn skills", a lighthearted jab at anyone who had turned down the chance to pick up a practical trade.

Given Nigeria's persistent electricity challenges and the mounting cost of grid power, the message struck a chord with many viewers almost immediately.

Solar generator powers an entire compound

In the clip, @jamesjacob__ didn't just demonstrate the build from a workshop.

He walked viewers through to a neighbour's apartment, pointing to the solar installations already in use, and shared that every household in his compound now depends on the power system he assembled himself.

The combination of hands-on construction footage and real-world proof of the generator running in people's homes gave the video an authenticity that resonated far beyond a typical DIY tutorial.

The TikTok post below features videos of J2 Energy’s solar generator as James Jacob showcases the project that has attracted widespread attention.

Reactions to the homemade solar generator

The post drew a wave of responses from viewers eager to learn the trade or get their hands on the product. Many referred to the system as "J2 Energy," which appeared to be associated with the builder's brand.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

jubril onegod eleha said:

"J2 energy is the best."

Spikemandan wrote:

"Boss pls research the ongoing viral fuel-less generator."

PRIME REPORTS commented:

"Baba do promo for the J2 Energy cost."

K-D a.k.a lekkibadboy asked:

"Boss, how person go take learn I day abj with you o."

Apexcare VideoMed said:

"I want for my clinic o."

The ECG announces a 7-hour power outage in parts of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Eastern Region: ECG announces 7-hour power outage

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced a temporary power supply interruption scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2026, across several communities in the Eastern Region.

According to a notice issued on Monday, August 24, 2026, the power distributor will be undertaking planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery across its network in the region.

The maintenance exercise will result in a seven-hour power outage from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Source: YEN.com.gh