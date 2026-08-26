A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter operating between Accra and Kumasi currently charges between GH₵90 and GH₵130 per passenger

A fully loaded 15-passenger vehicle could generate between GH₵2,700 and GH₵3,900 from one return trip

Its monthly gross revenue could exceed GH₵100,000, but operating expenses would reduce the owner’s actual profit

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter buses have become a popular choice for commercial transport operators travelling between Accra and Kumasi.

Mercedes Sprinter’s daily, weekly and monthly earnings analysed. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Aside from their speed and passenger capacity, the vehicles provide an alternative for travellers who do not want to use larger intercity buses.

A Mercedes Sprinter operating on the route currently charges between GH₵90 and GH₵130 for a one-way trip. The exact fare may depend on the station, vehicle condition, travel time and passenger demand.

Using a 15-passenger Mercedes Sprinter for the calculation, a fully loaded trip from Accra to Kumasi would generate between GH₵1,350 and GH₵1,950.

If the driver loads another 15 passengers for the return journey from Kumasi to Accra, the vehicle would earn the same amount again.

Mercedes Sprinter’s daily revenue

After completing one full return trip, the Sprinter could generate between GH₵2,700 and GH₵3,900 in gross daily revenue.

This estimate assumes that all 15 passenger seats are occupied in both directions. Carrying fewer passengers or offering discounted fares would reduce the amount generated.

If the vehicle completes six return trips a week, its weekly gross revenue could range from GH₵16,200 to GH₵23,400.

Operating for 26 days in a month would increase the estimated gross revenue to between GH₵70,200 and GH₵101,400.

Period At GH₵90 per passenger At GH₵130 per passenger Accra to Kumasi GH₵1,350 GH₵1,950 Kumasi to Accra GH₵1,350 GH₵1,950 Daily return trip GH₵2,700 GH₵3,900 Weekly revenue (6 days) GH₵16,200 GH₵23,400 Monthly revenue (26 days) GH₵70,200 GH₵101,400

The higher figure would be possible if the operator consistently charges GH₵130 per passenger and secures a full load for both journeys.

Expenses reduce the actual profit

The figures do not represent the owner’s final profit. Several expenses must be deducted before determining how much the business actually makes.

Fuel would take a considerable portion because the vehicle must cover the Accra–Kumasi distance twice daily. The operator may also pay loading or station fees at both terminals.

Other expenses include the driver and conductor’s wages, food, road tolls where applicable, engine oil, tyres, servicing and unexpected repairs.

Passenger numbers may also fluctuate, especially on less busy travel days. Traffic, mechanical problems and the time spent waiting for passengers could prevent the vehicle from completing a return trip every day.

However, with consistent passenger demand and careful expense management, a Mercedes Sprinter on the Accra–Kumasi route could still operate as a high-revenue commercial transport business.

Sales a Voxy make on Accra–Kumasi road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared that a Toyota Voxy carrying seven passengers at GH¢150 each would generate GH¢1,050 from one Accra–Kumasi journey.

The vehicle could record GH¢2,100 in sales after completing a full return journey with seven passengers in both directions.

Fuel and other operating expenses could reduce the amount retained to approximately GH¢800–GH¢1,100.

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Source: YEN.com.gh