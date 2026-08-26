Nigerian dancer Poco Lee's management and legal team issued a public notice on Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, addressing his ongoing UK legal matter

The team flagged concerns about unverified claims circulating online, including references to 'drink spiking' that it said form no part of the actual court proceedings

Poco Lee's management called on the public and media to allow due process to run its course before drawing any conclusions regarding the developing case

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The management and legal team of Nigerian dancer and singer Iweh Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, have issued a public statement addressing growing online chatter surrounding allegations he faces in the United Kingdom.

Poco Lee's management speaks out on his UK case, warning against misinformation. Image credit: Poco Lee

Source: Facebook

The notice was shared on Instagram on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, and focused on what the team described as a wave of inaccurate and unverified narratives spreading across social media platforms in connection with the legal matter.

Poco Lee's management flags inaccurate claims

Central to the statement was the team's concern about specific details being discussed online that bear no relation to the actual proceedings before the court.

The management singled out references to "drink spiking" as one such narrative gaining traction publicly.

"We are particularly concerned by the volume of unverified narratives currently circulating, including claims referencing 'drink spiking,' amongst other allegations which do not form part of any of the allegations or charges before the court," the statement read.

The team cautioned that introducing details outside the scope of the actual case risks creating prejudice and fuelling misinformation that could unfairly affect all parties involved in the proceedings.

Poco Lee's management calls for fair hearing

Beyond correcting the record on specific claims, the management used the statement to remind the public of the principle of fair hearing.

The team stressed that the outcome of Poco Lee's case must be left to the legal process rather than shaped by social media debate.

"Every individual is entitled to a fair hearing and to have their matter determined by due process of law, not by public opinion," the statement said.

The team further appealed for restraint in how the matter is discussed publicly, reinforcing that no verdict should be assumed while the case remains before the court.

"Allegations are not evidence of guilt, and no conclusions should be drawn until the matter has been heard and determined through the appropriate legal process," it added.

The management confirmed it would issue further updates through Poco Lee's official channels when it is appropriate to do so, and expressed gratitude to those exercising understanding during the period.

The Instagram post from Poco Lee's management is below.

Poco Lee's close friend defends him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tunde Perry, a close associate of Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, publicly defended him after unverified reports surfaced regarding his alleged arrest in the United Kingdom.

Amid a backdrop of scepticism and support on social media, the allegations have ignited discussions about the impact of personal relationships when assessing the credibility of such claims.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh