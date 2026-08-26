Ghanaian social media personality Showboy has addressed highlife musician Barosky in a video shared on August 25, 2026

Showboy's remarks came after reports emerged that Barosky was currently homeless in the United Kingdom

The personality also cautioned Barosky against expecting support from Odori Amposah, whom he described as a fellow hustler

Ghanaian artist Showboy has sent a pointed public message to highlife musician Barosky, urging him to stay in the United Kingdom rather than return to Ghana following reports that the artist is currently without stable accommodation abroad.

Showboy warns Barosky not to return to Ghana amid his UK homelessness reports. Image credit: Showboy, Nana Romeo Walewale

Source: Facebook

In a video circulated on 25 August 2026, the Ghanaian social media personality argued that coming back home could leave Barosky in a far worse position than the one he is already in.

His core argument was simple: the goodwill Barosky enjoys right now, while he is seen as someone in distress overseas, would likely dry up the moment he sets foot back in Ghana.

"Barosky, don't ever come back to Ghana. It is better for you to sleep outside in the UK than to return to Ghana," Showboy said bluntly.

Showboy's warning to Barosky

Showboy went further, cautioning Barosky not to count on public sympathy lasting beyond the journey home.

"Once they bring you back, nobody is going to help you again," he added.

The warning framed the situation as one where short-term gestures of support could quickly give way to indifference once the initial attention fades.

Showboy also cautioned the musician against believing that Odori Amposah owes him simply because they worked together on a song.

“Do not also think Odori Amposah owes you because you released a song with him. He is also a hustler trying to survive,” Showboy stated.

Barosky's UK struggles spark concern in Ghana

Barosky's situation has attracted considerable attention back home, with reports indicating he has appealed for help to fund a return to Ghana after losing stable housing in the UK.

The story has divided opinion, with some Ghanaians pushing for the music community to rally around him while others have questioned the circumstances that led to his predicament.

The X video of Showboy is below.

Reactions to Showboy's Barosky remark

Reactions to Showboy's video have been mixed, with some viewers agreeing with his assessment of what awaits Barosky if he returns.

@Ghanaheadlines1 wrote:

"And that's actually the truth. They just want to bring the guy back to Ghana and make him suffer."

@derrickadjetey3 said:

"This should tell you how he low-key stupidly regrets being here fully and can't go back to America."

@gezghana commented:

"And that's the truth … he should stay there and get something doing for himself."

Medikal reacts amid Barosky's situation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal commented regarding Barosky's homeless situation in the UK.

In a heartfelt plea, Medikal emphasised the importance of financial security for musicians, sharing a poignant reminder of Barosky's struggles that has resonated deeply within the Ghanaian music community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh