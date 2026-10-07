Dr Hannah Cain, 45, a GP connected to healthcare services for the British royal family, was found dead at her Norfolk home on Sunday, October 4, 2026

Her death came to the attention of King Charles and Queen Camilla due to her medical centre's links to the royal family at their Sandringham estate

Hannah's husband Mark Cain has been charged with her murder and remanded in custody, with a post-mortem examination conducted

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A general practitioner with reported ties to the healthcare of the British royal family has died in a tragic incident at her home in Dersingham, Norfolk, close to King Charles' Sandringham Estate.

King Charles and Queen Camilla mourn as a doctor linked to the royal family is reported dead. Image credit: Queen Camilla, King Charles

Source: Facebook

Dr Hannah Cain, also known as Dr Hannah Terry, was found dead on Sunday, 4 October 2026.

The 45-year-old mother of three had worked at Grimston Medical Centre in King's Lynn, a practice that provides medical services to residents in the area surrounding Sandringham, including members of the royal family during their stays at the estate.

News of her death was brought to the attention of King Charles and Queen Camilla given the medical centre's connection to royal healthcare.

Hannah Cain's life and career

Colleagues and patients remembered Hannah warmly following the devastating news.

A doctor who had worked alongside her described her as intelligent, pleasant, and a deeply valued member of the medical community.

Hannah had previously stepped back from clinical practice to concentrate on raising her young family before returning to the profession.

At the time of her death, she was working at Grimston Medical Centre and also ran a private aesthetics business.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, though Norfolk Police confirmed that the cause of death remains under investigation, with specialist officers supporting the family as inquiries continue.

Mark Cain charged with murder

Hannah's husband, Mark Cain, has been charged with her murder and remanded in custody, according to reports citing Norfolk Police.

Grimston Medical Centre was temporarily closed in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Members of the local community gathered to pay their respects, leaving flowers outside the medical facility in tribute to a doctor who had clearly made a lasting impression on those she served.

King Charles and Queen Camilla continue their royal duties.

The King has recently attracted separate attention following the public disclosure that he paid £12.9 million in tax during the 2024 to 2025 financial year, a move regarded as a meaningful step towards greater transparency in royal finances.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Dr Hannah is below.

Dolly Parton dies at age 80

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Dolly Parton’s death at 80, her cancer diagnosis and the tributes from fellow artists.

We shared details about her final months, including the grief she described after the death of her husband, Carl Dean. Parton’s legacy also includes the Imagination Library, which has distributed hundreds of millions of books to children worldwide.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh