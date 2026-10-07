Highlife legend Daddy Lumba appeared among the most streamed Ghanaian artistes on Audiomack in the third quarter of 2026, based on figures shared by Charts Ghana

The list was led by three of the country's most streamed acts, while the veteran musician held his own against younger names and several established stars

A separate chart tracking his Audiomack plays showed steady growth in recent weeks, adding to the attention his catalogue has drawn since his death in 2025

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Late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba has made the list of the top 10 most streamed Ghanaian artistes on Audiomack for the third quarter of 2026. The stats were shared by Charts Ghana on October 5, 2026.

A chart shows Daddy Lumba's cumulative Audiomack plays rising to 283.98 million by October 7, 2026. Image credit: Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known as Daddy Lumba, was one of the best-known figures in Ghanaian highlife, with a career that stretched across nearly four decades.

He started singing as a teenager and later moved to Germany, where he teamed up with Nana Acheampong to form the Lumba Brothers.

Their 1989 album Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, which told the stories of Ghanaian immigrants abroad, was a hit. A solo career followed in 1990 with Obi Ate Meso Bio, and he went on to release more than 30 albums through his Lumba Productions label.

Lumba died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60, with national tributes following from leaders including President John Mahama.

Daddy Lumba ranks among top Ghanaian artistes on Audiomack

Charts Ghana, an account that tracks the streaming performance of Ghanaian artistes, released its list of the top 10 most streamed Ghanaian artistes on Audiomack for the third quarter of 2026 on October 5.

Daddy Lumba took seventh place with 18.16 million streams, ahead of KiDi (15.92 million), Fameye (14.89 million) and Stonebwoy (14.66 million), who completed the top 10. The singer trailed sixth-placed O'Kenneth, who recorded 18.56 million streams, by about 400,000.

Black Sherif led the field with 60.60 million streams, followed by Shatta Wale on 57.62 million and Kweku Smoke on 54.24 million. Lasmid (27.40 million) and Sarkodie (21.12 million) rounded off the top five.

The X post from Charts Ghana, listing the top 10 most streamed Ghanaian artistes on Audiomack in Q3 of 2026, is below.

Daddy Lumba's Audiomack plays keep climbing

Data from Soundcharts, which tracks Audiomack plays, shows that Daddy Lumba's total count on the platform has kept rising in recent weeks.

His cumulative Audiomack plays stood at about 279.2 million in early to mid-September and had reached 283.98 million by October 7, 2026, according to the chart.

That is an increase of roughly 4.8 million plays in about four weeks. While the chart tracks lifetime plays rather than the Q3 figure shared by Charts Ghana, both point to a catalogue that remains in demand more than a year after his death.

A chart shows Daddy Lumba's cumulative Audiomack plays rising to 283.98 million by October 7, 2026. Image credit: Soundcharts.

Source: UGC

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Daddy Lumba in Accra

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie honoured the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba while in Ghana for the Pete Edochie Legacy Project.

Upon arriving in Accra on September 29, 2026, the actor recalled crossing paths with the singer during a 1999 visit, a time when Lumba was regarded as the hottest star in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh