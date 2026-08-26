Kailani Ibrahim, who rose to fame as Ghana's 'Powder Man' at the 2026 World Cup, appeared before an Accra court on Wednesday

Ibrahim allegedly collected over US$30,000 from more than 13 people after promising to arrange travel to Canada, the US and Nicaragua

The court attached strict bail conditions requiring three sureties, two of whom must be close family relatives

Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, the Ghanaian football supporter who captured public imagination as the "Powder Man" during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has been granted GH¢400,000 bail after making his first appearance at Accra Circuit Court 9 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

World Cup 'Powder Man' Kailani Ibrahim Kpa is granted GH¢400,000 bail in his visa fraud case. Image credit: Kailani Kpa

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim was arrested by the Ghana Police Service's Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit over allegations connected to travel and visa arrangements that reportedly never came to fruition.

Allegations against Powder Man Kailani

Court documents presented in connection with the case allege that Powder Man Kailani received in excess of US$30,000 from more than 13 individuals, having promised to organise their travel to Canada, Nicaragua and the United States.

The journeys allegedly never took place, and Ibrahim is said to have gone into hiding after the arrangements collapsed before police eventually tracked him down.

Following his court appearance, Ibrahim was released on bail of GH¢400,000 under conditions set by the court.

He is required to provide three sureties, one of whom must be justified. The remaining two sureties must be close family relatives.

The matter has been adjourned to September 28, 2026, when proceedings are expected to continue.

The allegations against Ibrahim have not been determined by the court, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Kailani moves from World Cup fame to legal scrutiny

Ibrahim first came to national and international attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after videos of him enthusiastically supporting the Black Stars while spraying white powder went viral across social media platforms.

His distinctive style of celebration made him one of the most recognisable Ghanaian supporters of the tournament, quickly earning him the "Powder Man" nickname.

The legal proceedings now cast a shadow over the public profile he built during the tournament, and the case has drawn considerable attention from Ghanaians who first encountered Ibrahim through his high-spirited displays of support for the national team.

Further details surrounding the alleged transactions are expected to emerge as the case progresses in court.

The Instagram post of Kailani Kpa's case after his court appearance is below.

Benjamin Asare to hold party after World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Benjamin Asare's upcoming thanksgiving party, scheduled for August 30, 2026, to celebrate his remarkable achievements during the 2026 World Cup.

As the first locally based Ghanaian goalkeeper to perform on the world stage, his journey serves as an inspiring narrative of dedication and triumph in the face of challenges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh