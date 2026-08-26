Victims in the alleged visa fraud case involving Black Stars supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, popularly known as “Powder Man,” have spoken out about the money they claim they paid him

Ibrahim appeared before Accra Circuit Court 9 over an alleged $32,000 visa fraud case, while a separate $50,000 allegation was reportedly pending

One alleged victim claimed he sold his car on Ibrahim’s advice, only to be told later to wait for a different visa arrangement

Victims in the alleged visa fraud case involving popular Black Stars supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, popularly known as "Powder Man," have spoken out about the amounts they claim the suspect owes them.

Victims in the "Powder Man" fraud case speak out about the amounts they claim Kailani Ibrahim owes them. Image credit: Tina News/Akwasi Bugatti.

Source: UGC

Ibrahim first gained wide recognition during the 2026 FIFA World Cup for spraying white powder into the air at Black Stars matches, a gesture many fans interpreted as a spiritual ritual influencing the team's results.

He later disclosed he had run out of funds while following Ghana at the tournament, appealing to the government, the GFA, and businesspeople for support after self-funding his entire trip.

Following the tournament, he was arrested by the Ghana Police Service's Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit over allegations that he collected money from multiple people after promising to arrange travel abroad, with the promised trips never materialising.

He reportedly went into hiding before his eventual arrest. Kailani Ibrahim Kpa then appeared before Accra Circuit Court 9 over an alleged $32,000 visa fraud case, with a separate $50,000 allegation still pending.

Victims speak out on "Powder Man" case

In a video posted by Tina News, several alleged victims were lined up as they were asked how much they had given Powder Man.

The figures cited ranged between $8,500 and $9,200 per individual.

It is worth noting that these accounts, along with the exact figures involved, remain unconfirmed by any official statement from the court or police at this stage.

One man in particular expressed frustration as he recounted his experience.

According to him, he told Powder Man that his wife was pregnant, yet still went ahead and handed over the money.

He further claimed he sold his car on Powder Man's advice, only to end up disappointed with the outcome.

The man said that after a while, Powder Man told him to wait for a Colombian transit visa instead, despite that not being what they had originally agreed on.

The Instagram video in which victims speak out about the alleged amounts owed by "Powder Man" is below.

Powder Man's earlier World Cup funding appeal

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kailani Ibrahim previously disclosed he had run out of funds while following the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup, revealing he had self-funded his entire trip, including visas and flights from Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston, and Boston to Philadelphia.

He appealed to the Ghanaian government, the GFA, and businesspeople for support to continue supporting the team, a plea that drew significant public sympathy at the time.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh