Kailani Ibrahim "Powder Man" Arrest: Victims Disclose Alleged Amounts They Are Owed
- Victims in the alleged visa fraud case involving Black Stars supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, popularly known as “Powder Man,” have spoken out about the money they claim they paid him
- Ibrahim appeared before Accra Circuit Court 9 over an alleged $32,000 visa fraud case, while a separate $50,000 allegation was reportedly pending
- One alleged victim claimed he sold his car on Ibrahim’s advice, only to be told later to wait for a different visa arrangement
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Victims in the alleged visa fraud case involving popular Black Stars supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, popularly known as "Powder Man," have spoken out about the amounts they claim the suspect owes them.
Ibrahim first gained wide recognition during the 2026 FIFA World Cup for spraying white powder into the air at Black Stars matches, a gesture many fans interpreted as a spiritual ritual influencing the team's results.
He later disclosed he had run out of funds while following Ghana at the tournament, appealing to the government, the GFA, and businesspeople for support after self-funding his entire trip.
Powder Man Kailani Kpa’s World Cup financial appeal to government resurfaces amid alleged visa fraud case
Following the tournament, he was arrested by the Ghana Police Service's Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit over allegations that he collected money from multiple people after promising to arrange travel abroad, with the promised trips never materialising.
He reportedly went into hiding before his eventual arrest. Kailani Ibrahim Kpa then appeared before Accra Circuit Court 9 over an alleged $32,000 visa fraud case, with a separate $50,000 allegation still pending.
Victims speak out on "Powder Man" case
In a video posted by Tina News, several alleged victims were lined up as they were asked how much they had given Powder Man.
The figures cited ranged between $8,500 and $9,200 per individual.
It is worth noting that these accounts, along with the exact figures involved, remain unconfirmed by any official statement from the court or police at this stage.
One man in particular expressed frustration as he recounted his experience.
According to him, he told Powder Man that his wife was pregnant, yet still went ahead and handed over the money.
He further claimed he sold his car on Powder Man's advice, only to end up disappointed with the outcome.
The man said that after a while, Powder Man told him to wait for a Colombian transit visa instead, despite that not being what they had originally agreed on.
The Instagram video in which victims speak out about the alleged amounts owed by "Powder Man" is below.
Powder Man's earlier World Cup funding appeal
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kailani Ibrahim previously disclosed he had run out of funds while following the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup, revealing he had self-funded his entire trip, including visas and flights from Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston, and Boston to Philadelphia.
He appealed to the Ghanaian government, the GFA, and businesspeople for support to continue supporting the team, a plea that drew significant public sympathy at the time.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.