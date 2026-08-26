Ghanaian actor and club owner Yaw Dabo has announced that veteran England defender John Terry will be visiting Ghana soon, following their viral World Cup moment

The development comes after Dabo's viral "John Telly" moment with Terry during the 2026 World Cup, a mix-up that quickly went viral online

He also had a memorable encounter with England midfielder Jude Bellingham during the same tournament, adding to his growing list of viral moments

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Ghanaian actor and club owner Samuel Yaw Dabo has announced that veteran England defender John Terry will be visiting Ghana soon.

Yaw Dabo's choice of journalist to interview John Terry sparks a heated debate online. Image credit: Yaw Dabo.

Source: UGC

The development comes after Dabo's viral moment with Terry during Ghana's Group L clash against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when the actor excitedly called out to the former Chelsea captain, repeatedly mispronouncing his name as "John Telly."

The moment quickly became a global social media sensation, drawing amused reactions from football fans worldwide.

Around the same tournament, Dabo also had a memorable encounter with England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who affectionately patted him on the head, seemingly unaware that Dabo was actually older than him.

John Terry set to visit Yaw Dabo's academy

In the aftermath of the event, John Terry subsequently sent a message via his Instagram indicating that he would be coming to Ghana to be with Dabo's academy.

Dabo has now confirmed the development to the media, indicating:

"It is now official, John Terry will be coming to Ghana."

The actor, however, was unable to provide exact details of when the English legend would be arriving in the country.

Dabo credited God's grace as the force behind his continued success and his ability to bring someone of John Terry's magnitude to the country.

He also confirmed that only one journalist would be granted the opportunity to interview him, King Eben.

The X video in which Yaw Dabo confirms John Terry's upcoming visit to Ghana is below.

Ghanaians react to Yaw Dabo's announcement

The announcement triggered a wave of reactions online, with the choice of King Eben as the exclusive interviewer dominating much of the conversation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

kiskis4u2 wrote:

"No Dabo!! Get a different journalist. King Eben is a great guy but he will embarrass Ghana with his 'R' and 'L' pronunciations."

SammieNhana said:

"Why are u setting King Eben up. Yes he can speak English but that interview would be difficult for him. If it was Kankam mpo aaah cool"

KP commented:

"A lot of graduates with PhDs and higher qualifications don't possess this guy's level of reasoning, let alone his ability to identify and seize opportunities. Big ups to him!"

Mac-Love Oppong Marfo Addo added:

"whether king eben can speak good English or not, he will be the one to interview john terry. ask your favorite English speaking journalists to do am if ebi easy. nkwaseasɛm ara kwa. thank you yaw dabo for doing this for @King_Eben."

Champagne Papi_Py joked:

"King Eben interviewing John Terry in Shockwaves"

Yaw Dabo mobbed by kids in the United States

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo was mobbed by a group of excited children in the United States following the viral success of his "John Telly" video.

The heartwarming clip showed the actor surrounded by children eager to meet him, with many social media users joking that the kids treated him like one of their own.

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Source: YEN.com.gh