Nigerian comedian Flowerboy has announced his court marriage to longtime partner Graxie on his Facebook page on Monday, August 24, 2026

The couple had been publicly sharing their relationship journey online for years, including a proposal and wedding preparations

Fans flooded Flowerboy's social media with congratulatory messages after videos and photos from the court wedding began circulating online

Nigerian comedian Flowerboy has made things official with his longtime partner Graxie, announcing on Monday, August 24, 2026, that the two had completed a court marriage and were now legally husband and wife.

Nigerian comedian Flowerboy marries his longtime partner Graxie in a court wedding on August 24, 2026. Image credit: Flowerboy

Source: Facebook

Flowerboy broke the news on his Facebook page, where he shared content from the ceremony alongside the caption,

"We're now legally married."

The post quickly attracted a wave of reactions from fans who have watched the couple's relationship unfold over the years through their social media presence.

Flowerboy and Graxie's road to the altar

The announcement did not come entirely out of the blue for followers of the Nigerian comedian.

In July 2026, Flowerboy had already been discussing his upcoming nuptials online, with videos and reports circulating that gave fans a clear signal the pair were heading towards formalising their union.

Flowerboy had also previously referred to Graxie as his wife in earlier social media content, though this latest development marks the moment the couple confirmed their legal marriage for the first time.

Photos and videos reported to be from the court ceremony have since spread across various platforms, adding to the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the news.

The Instagram video of Flowerboy's court wedding is below.

Fan reactions to Flowerboy's wedding

The announcement drew plenty of congratulatory messages, along with a few lighthearted and sceptical comments from fans.

Peace Joseph Ijezie wrote:

"Congratulations, but nothing like honeymoon again, because honestly no, honey again and the cup has been broken since😂😂😂."

Meshac Dominic said:

"You will later hear it's a prank tomorrow."

Sommy Osy commented:

"Congratulations 🍾"

Lovelyn Arizona Odinaka added:

"Congratulations to you both."

Jarvis and Peller's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Jarvis stunned in an Edo traditional bridal outfit designed by Veekee James for her wedding to fellow creator Peller.

The ornate gown, rich in cultural symbolism, not only celebrated traditional fashion but also received widespread admiration from fans across social media platforms.

The striking ensemble, featuring intricate beaded embellishments and a regal silhouette, captivated viewers and sparked discussions about the beauty of Edo cultural heritage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh