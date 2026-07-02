Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo became the centre of attention after a group of children mobbed him in the United States after his viral "John Telly" video

The actor has remained a fan favourite after his memorable interactions with Jude Bellingham and John Terry during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

The latest clip generated hilarious reactions online as many social media users joked that the children treated Yaw Dabo like one of their own

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Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo is continuing to enjoy the spotlight following his memorable appearances at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup after he became the centre of attention among excited children in the United States.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo becomes the centre of attraction as kids mob in the USA over the John Telly viral video. Image credit: Yaw Dabo

Source: TikTok

Dabo has dominated headlines in recent weeks after sharing a warm and hilarious moment with Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham following Ghana's goalless draw against England.

In the now-viral clip, Bellingham affectionately patted Yaw Dabo on the head and called him "the man," seemingly unaware that the popular Ghanaian actor is older than him.

The actor also met Chelsea and England legend John Terry in another viral moment. During the interaction, Dabo mistakenly referred to the former defender as "John Telly," a slip that quickly became a social media catchphrase among football fans.

The Twitter video of Yaw Dabo meeting John Terry at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below.

Yaw Dabo mobbed by kids in the United States

Yaw Dabo has since become one of Ghana's most talked-about personalities off the pitch during the World Cup.

In a new video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the actor is seen surrounded by a group of excited children in an open area in the United States.

One of the youngsters jokingly introduced himself as Dabo's bodyguard, while others repeatedly teased him with the now-famous "John Telly" nickname.

Dabo happily joined in the fun before playfully asking the children whether they thought he was their age.

The TikTok video of Yaw Dabo being mobbed by kids in the United States is below.

Fans react to Yaw Dabo's viral moments

The video generated laughter across social media, with many fans amused by the children's interaction with the actor. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Chatty said:

"Dabo and his colleagues."

Sir Ben wrote:

"These kids should respect our senior brother."

OfficiallyGoldCoastGH commented:

"God's time is the best. When God's time reaches, nobody can stop it. Just wait on God."

Kofi Boateng said:

"Dabo is making it look like 'Telly' is the correct pronunciation and not 'Terry'."

Mighty Minikz wrote:

"Do you think I'm your size? Ong."

Kwaku Universe commented:

"Not that they are happy to see you oo. They see you as their colleague."

Yaw Dabo is reaping the benefits from his encounter with Chelsea legend John Terry at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Yaw Dabo/John Terry (TikTok/Instagram).

Source: TikTok

RNAQ spotted with Dulcie Boateng at World Cup

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who is rumoured to be dating Hajia4Reall, was spotted with socialite Dulcie Boateng at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia.

A viral TikTok video captured the two personalities sharing a playful exchange during Ghana's group-stage clash with Croatia on Saturday, June 27.

The clip generated widespread discussion online as fans questioned RNAQ's closeness with Dulcie amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

Source: YEN.com.gh