Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia posted a tribute to late veteran actress Grace Nortey on X on Wednesday, August 27, 2026

Bawumia described Grace Nortey's career as spanning over five decades and praised her influence on women in Ghana's creative arts

The former Vice President and his wife Hajia Samira Bawumia extended their condolences to the actress's family and the creative arts fraternity

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Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has added his voice to the wave of tributes following the death of veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, honouring her as a "true trailblazer and cultural icon."

Former Vice President Dr Bawumia pays tribute to Grace Nortey after her passing on August 26, 2026. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ewe Community Forum

Source: Facebook

Bawumia shared the tribute on X on Wednesday, August 27, 2026, saying he received news of her passing "with deep sadness."

Bawumia reflects on Grace Nortey's legacy

In his post, the former Vice President acknowledged the breadth and significance of Grace Nortey's contribution to Ghana's creative arts industry.

"Madam Grace Nortey was a true trailblazer and cultural icon whose illustrious career, spanning over five decades, brought joy to homes and inspired many young women in the creative arts," he wrote.

His tribute went beyond recognising her entertainment career, pointing specifically to her influence on generations of women who pursued work in Ghana's arts sector.

Samira Bawumia offer condolences

Bawumia also expressed condolences jointly with his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, addressing both the actress's family and the wider creative arts community.

"Hajia Samira and I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and the entire creative arts fraternity," he stated. He closed his message with a prayer: "May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Grace Nortey's passing has drawn widespread mourning from Ghanaians and public figures across the entertainment industry, with many reflecting on a career that shaped Ghanaian theatre, television and film across several decades.

The veteran actress had become a familiar presence to multiple generations of Ghanaian audiences and earned her place among the country's most respected performers.

The X post of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is below.

Grace Nortey's last public appearance surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the poignant video of veteran actress Grace Nortey during her 89th birthday celebration, which surfaced online following her passing.

The heartfelt moment, captured by her daughter, showcases the deep bond between mother and daughter, leaving fans with a lasting memory of Nortey's warmth and character in her final days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh