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Ghana weather: GMet names areas likely to experience rain and thunderstorms today, August 27
Ghana

Ghana weather: GMet names areas likely to experience rain and thunderstorms today, August 27

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2026, warning of reduced visibility in several parts of the country
  • Mist, fog patches, and chances of drizzle are set to affect coastal, forest, and hilly areas during the morning hours
  • Thunderstorms and rain are likely to strike northern, transition, and middle sectors from late afternoon into the evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2026, alerting residents across the country to expect a largely overcast day with rain likely to intensify as daylight hours wind down.

GMet warns that most parts of Ghana will wake up to heavy cloud cover, with mist and fog patches expected to settle over coastal belts, forested zones, and hilly terrain.

Ghana Meteorological Agency, GMet, Ghana weather reports, weather forecast, weather conditions, thunderstorms, rainfall, floods
The GMet names areas likely to experience rain and thunderstorms today, August 27, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

These conditions are likely to bring visibility down to uncomfortable levels for motorists and commuters heading out early.

Along the coast and through the middle and transition sectors, there is also a chance of light rain or drizzle during the morning hours.

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Temperatures overnight and into the early morning are expected to remain relatively cool across the country.

Afternoon brings thunderstorm risk

By the time the afternoon arrives, variable cloud cover will spread across most of the country.

GMet has flagged a significant risk of thunderstorms and rainfall developing over the northern, transition, and middle sectors from the late afternoon into the evening, urging residents in those areas to take the necessary precautions.

Mariners and those with activities at sea have also been put on notice, as GMet has described current sea conditions as rough.

The agency has urged the public to stay safe as the weather system moves through the country.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Baby missing after June Accra floods

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed gave the update during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, August 24.

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Ghana weather forecast: GMet warns of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, August 26

The June 29 floods had struck communities across seven regions, affecting nearly 92,000 people from more than 18,000 households.

Greater Accra had recorded the highest number of casualties, with 17 deaths and more than 56,000 people affected across 27 districts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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