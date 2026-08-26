Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, one of the pioneers of the country's theatre and film industry, has died at the age of 89

Nortey spent more than five decades in Ghana's creative industry, earning the nickname 'Maame Gyata' for her portrayal of fierce female characters

The actress was survived by five children, including fellow actress Sheila Nortey, and received multiple lifetime achievement honours

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The death of veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey on August 26, 2026 has brought renewed attention to the remarkable life and career of one of the pioneers of Ghanaian theatre, television and film.

Grace Nortey dies at 89: All there is to know about the veteran actress. Image credit: Ewe Community Forum

Source: Facebook

Grace Nortey’s real name and age

Grace Nortey is her professional and public name. She was born on February 1, 1937, and was 89 years old in 2026.

The Ghanaian actress was one of the pioneers of the country’s theatre and drama industry.

She spent more than five decades in the film, theatre and drama industry and became one of Ghana’s ace actresses and pioneers of theatre and drama.

Grace Nortey’s early career and radio work

Before becoming a household name on television, Nortey had already built experience on stage.

She was also active in radio in the 1970s, when she hosted Nyeawokoshie, a talk show for Ga women on Radio One of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Her career later expanded into television and film, where she became one of the familiar faces of Ghana’s golden era of theatre and drama.

Grace Nortey’s movies and TV career

Grace Nortey was particularly active from the 1980s through the turn of the millennium, appearing in popular productions including Obra, Osofo Dadzie, Key Soap Concert Party, Cantata, Taxi Driver and Thursday Theatre.

Her first major screen appearance came in the 1986 comic film Juju, a King Ampaw and Peter Wohlgemuth-Reinery production, in which she played the wife of veteran actor Joe Eyison.

She went on to feature in several notable productions, including Nana Akoto, The Other Side of the Rich, Escape to Love, Matters of the Heart, Expectations, Jewels, The Ties That Bind, Sinking Sands and Beasts of No Nation.

Her performances often saw her take on dominant male characters in lengthy, passionate and sometimes humorous confrontations.

Her portrayal of firm and fearless matriarchs earned her the nickname “Maame Gyata,” meaning Lion Woman or Lion Lady.

Grace Nortey’s husband and children

Grace Nortey was married to Daniel Nortey, who died years before her.

In an interview about her life after stardom a couple of years ago, she described him as her brother, father, boyfriend, husband and “everything.”

The couple had five children, including actress Sheila Nortey.

Grace Nortey’s work outside acting

Alongside her work in entertainment, Nortey was employed as a Senior Administrative Assistant with the Ghana Education Service.

She also became an advocate for the welfare of veteran actors, speaking about loneliness, poverty and the difficulties faced by aged and unemployed performers.

She called for stronger support systems and retirement arrangements for people who had contributed to Ghana’s film and television industry.

Grace Nortey’s awards and recognition

Nortey received several honours throughout her career.

Her awards and recognitions include Best Cameo Actress at the Ghana Movie Awards in 2011 for Adams Apple, Excellence in Arts at the Glitz Women of the Year Honours in 2016, and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Black Star International Film Festival in 2018.

She also received a Legendary Award for Outstanding Contributions at the Ghana Actors Entertainment Award in 2020 and an Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Excellence in the Performing Arts honour at the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch in 2021.

She was also honoured during the Ashanti Festival in April 2025, recognising her contribution to Ghanaian entertainment.

Grace Nortey’s health

In her later years, Nortey reduced the number of demanding acting roles she accepted because of challenges with her mobility and eyesight.

She explained that reading lengthy scripts had become difficult, although she could still perform smaller roles that allowed her to work from a scenario and improvise.

Her reduced public presence made her rare appearances particularly significant to fans who had followed her career for decades.

Grace Nortey’s cause of death

Details surrounding Grace Nortey’s cause of death have not been publicly unveiled. Meanwhile, her death has prompted tributes among her fans on social media.

Grace Nortey leaves behind a legacy spanning radio, theatre, television and film.

Through her memorable characters, advocacy for women and veteran actors, and more than five decades in Ghana’s creative industry, she remains one of the enduring figures of Ghanaian entertainment.

Veteran actress Odo Black surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Kumawood actress Odo Black resurfaced and celebrated significant milestones in a TikTok video.

The actress reflected on her journey in the US, highlighting her citizenship anniversary alongside her husband's birthday.

Her striking transformation after years away from the screen has captivated fans, prompting many to express their desire for her return to the film industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh