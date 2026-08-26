Yaya Touré made history by becoming the first African manager to guide a club into the UEFA Champions League league phase

The 43-year-old Ivorian legend took charge of Slovan Bratislava in June 2026 in his first senior managerial role

Slovan sealed their place in Europe's elite competition after a dramatic extra-time victory over NK Celje in the qualifier

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Yaya Touré has made African football history after guiding Slovan Bratislava into the UEFA Champions League league phase in his first season as a senior manager.

The Ivorian legend oversaw a dramatic 3-2 aggregate victory over Slovenian side NK Celje, with Slovan securing their place in the competition after extra time.

Touré's side entered the second leg with the tie level at 1-1 and found themselves in another tense battle.

Yaya Touré Makes History as First African Coach to Lead Team Into Champions League. Photo by Levan Verdzeuli.

Source: Getty Images

Andraž Šporar gave the Slovakian champions the lead by lifting the ball over goalkeeper Žan-Luk Leban, but Svit Sešlar restored parity from the penalty spot before half-time.

With the tie heading towards another anxious conclusion, Cristian Martinez produced the decisive moment in the 100th minute, delicately chipping the ball over Leban and into the far corner.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the travelling Slovan supporters and secured a historic Champions League qualification.

Yaya Touré makes African football history

The achievement marks a remarkable start to Touré's first senior managerial appointment.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder took charge of Slovan in June 2026 after spending seven years working in various coaching and backroom roles across European football.

His transition from one of Africa's most celebrated midfielders to the dugout has now produced a landmark achievement.

By guiding Slovan into the Champions League league phase, Touré becomes the first African coach to lead a club into this stage of Europe's premier club competition.

The milestone adds another chapter to a career that has already included major honours on the pitch.

Yaya Touré's rapid impact at Slovan Bratislava

Touré spent much of his playing career at the highest level, representing clubs including Barcelona and Manchester City before eventually retiring.

His move into management has been gradual, with the Ivorian using his years of coaching experience behind the scenes to prepare for a senior role.

Now, just months into his first major managerial assignment, he has already delivered a historic achievement.

For Touré, the Champions League qualification is not only a personal milestone but also a significant moment for African coaches seeking greater recognition on Europe's biggest club stage.

Yaya Toure picks Drogba for Ballon d’Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaya Touré believes Didier Drogba deserved to win the Ballon d’Or during his illustrious career.

The former Ivory Coast midfielder feels Drogba’s impact on football has not received the recognition it deserves.

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Source: YEN.com.gh