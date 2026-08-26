A video of Grace Nortey at her 89th birthday celebration in February 2026 surfaced online following the veteran actress's death

Her daughter filmed the touching moment during a heartfelt birthday visit, capturing a playful exchange between the two

The footage has drawn widespread attention from fans who followed Grace Nortey's remarkable career in Ghana's movie industry

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A video capturing Grace Nortey's final public appearance before her death has emerged online, offering fans a look at the veteran Ghanaian actress during her 89th birthday celebration in February 2026.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey's last public appearance before her death surfaces, stirring emotions. Image credit: Ewe Community Forum

Source: Facebook

The footage was filmed and shared by Grace Nortey's daughter, who visited her mother on the occasion of her birthday on 1 February 2026.

The video documents a warm, private moment between mother and daughter as the veteran actress marked the milestone surrounded by family.

Grace Nortey's final moments on camera

During the visit, Grace Nortey's daughter made a playful request, asking her mother to repeat the viral phrase "Clock it."

The moment that followed drew both laughter and tenderness, as the veteran actress appeared to struggle with the words before eventually managing to say the phrase.

Rather than dampening the mood, her efforts lightened the atmosphere and sparked laughter.

Despite the difficulty she appeared to encounter, Grace Nortey remained present and engaged throughout the exchange, responding to her daughter with warmth.

The brief interaction offered a window into the actress's personality and the closeness of their relationship in her later years.

Fans react to footage of the late actress

The video has taken on additional significance following Nortey's death, with many viewers describing it as a precious record of the actress in her final chapter.

Grace Nortey had spent much of her later years away from the public eye, making the footage all the more meaningful to those who had followed her long career in Ghana's film industry.

Her rare appearances had consistently generated considerable interest among admirers of her work.

For fans mourning her loss, the birthday video has become a touching reminder of the woman behind the celebrated career, and of the affection that defined her relationship with her family.

Tributes to the legendary actress continue to emerge as Ghanaians reflect on her contribution to the country's entertainment landscape.

The Facebook video of Grace Nortey's final moment on camera is below.

Veteran actress Sheila Nortey's absence sparks concern

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian actress Sheila Nortey's long absence from the movie scene raised concerns among her fans.

The spotlight once shone brightly on Nortey, a talented actress from a prominent film family, but her unexpected silence has left many wondering about her well-being and future in the entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh