Former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Lisa Ahenkan issued a public disclaimer after being wrongly linked to a theft scandal involving another GMB contestant

The confusion arose because both women competed in GMB under the same stage name 'Ohemaa', despite appearing in different editions of the pageant

Lisa Ahenkan, who represented the Bono-Ahafo Region in 2018, called on bloggers and social media users to verify their facts before tagging her identity to the reports

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) contestant Lisa Ahenkan has stepped forward to publicly distance herself from a theft controversy that has engulfed another former pageant participant who shared her stage name.

Lisa Ahenkan, Ohemaa GMB 2018, has issued a disclaimer amid Ohemaa GMB 2023’s theft allegations. Image credit: Lisbon Odame, Ohemaa 2023

Source: Facebook

The 2018 GMB contestant, who competed under the name "Ohemaa" while representing the then Bono-Ahafo Region, released a statement after bloggers and social media users began linking her to allegations of theft against a 2023 GMB contestant who also went by the same stage name. Lisa finished as first runner-up in her edition of the pageant.

Lisa Ahenkan's disclaimer over Ohemaa theft confusion

In her statement shared on social media on August 24, 2026, Lisa made it plain that she has "no connection whatsoever" to the incident currently circulating online.

She emphasised that the shared stage name is entirely coincidental and should not be treated as grounds for connecting her to the controversy.

"I am not a social media influencer, and I have no involvement in the said incident," she stated.

She went further, urging bloggers and content creators to stop attaching her name, image, or identity to any reporting on the alleged theft.

Her appeal is a direct response to what she sees as careless misidentification by people sharing information without proper verification.

While the Ohemaa GMB 2023 contestant remains at the centre of the theft allegations, Lisa is keen to ensure the public understands they are two distinct individuals with no shared involvement in the matter.

She has asked anyone publishing or amplifying content about the incident to confirm the identity of the person involved before tagging her in any way.

The TikTok post of Lisa Ahenkan is below.

Ohemaa GMB 2023's mother's theft story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an old interview featuring 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ohemaa, which has resurfaced amidst her current theft controversy.

The clip reveals a troubling past involving her mother, who was accused of stealing salted tilapia, evoking deep embarrassment for their family and prompting social media users to draw parallels to Ohemaa's present situation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh