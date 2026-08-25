Self-proclaimed criminal intelligence analyst Kofi Nunoo-Mensah has called on EOCO and the FIC to scrutinise Kumawood actor Lil Win's finances

Nunoo-Mensah made the call in a statement on Monday, August 24, 2026, arguing that public figures should not be exempt from financial scrutiny

The analyst stressed that unexplained wealth does not automatically indicate wrongdoing but said it could justify an independent investigation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A self-proclaimed criminal intelligence analyst has urged two of Ghana's key financial oversight bodies to examine the wealth and financial dealings of popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win.

Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win’s wealth under scrutiny as EOCO and FIC are called to probe his finances. Image credit: EOCO, Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Kofi Nunoo-Mensah made the call in a statement on Monday, August 24, 2026, directing his remarks at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

He argued that questions surrounding unexplained wealth, while not proof of any offence, can provide sufficient grounds for a formal, independent review.

Nunoo-Mensah's case for Lil Win's scrutiny

In his statement, Nunoo-Mensah wrote:

"It is time for the FIC and EOCO to take a serious look at unexplained wealth and financial activities involving Kwadwo Nkansah."

He was careful to frame his remarks as a call for transparency rather than an accusation, stating that the purpose of any review should be to establish facts rather than assign guilt in advance.

"If the wealth is legitimate, let the investigation establish it. If there are financial irregularities, the law must take its course," he added.

Nunoo-Mensah also argued that no public figure should be shielded from financial scrutiny, concluding:

"Ghana deserves transparency, accountability and equal application of the law."

What EOCO and FIC are mandated to do

EOCO is Ghana's primary body responsible for investigating and prosecuting organised economic and financial crimes.

The FIC, on the other hand, receives and analyses financial intelligence relating to suspected money laundering and other financial offences.

Together, the two institutions form a key part of the country's framework for combating financial crime.

Nunoo-Mensah's statement does not constitute a formal complaint or legal allegation.

No evidence of wrongdoing by Lil Win has been presented, and neither EOCO nor the FIC had publicly responded to the call at the time of publication.

Lil Win has built one of the most recognisable careers in Ghana's Kumawood film industry, establishing himself as an actor, comedian and entertainer over many years.

Any formal inquiry by the relevant authorities would be required to respect the principle of presumption of innocence while establishing the facts surrounding the concerns raised.

The X post calling for Lil Win's scrutiny is below.

EOCO called to extend investigations to the streets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo's call for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate young people displaying unexplained wealth on the streets.

His remarks come in light of the recent extradition of social media personality Abu Trica to the United States, prompting widespread discussions on cybercrime and the integrity of wealth among Ghanaian youth.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh