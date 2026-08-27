The US Department of State confirmed that children must meet three conditions to qualify for family-based immigrant visas alongside a parent

Children approaching their 21st birthday face the risk of losing eligibility before the visa process is completed

A federal law known as the Child Status Protection Act may offer limited protection for children who turn 21 during the process

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The United States government has clarified the rules governing children who wish to join a parent in America through a family-based immigrant visa, setting out three key conditions that must all be satisfied simultaneously.

US Shares Age Limit for Children Joining Parents on Family-Based Immigrant Visa

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According to guidance from the US Department of State, a child must be under 21 years of age, unmarried, and eligible under the specific visa category held by their parent.

Critically, all three conditions must be met at the point of entry into the United States, not at the time the original application was submitted.

What Happens When a Child Nears 21

Children who are close to their 21st birthday face a particular challenge: if the visa process is not concluded before that milestone, they lose the right to immigrate under their parent's petition.

In such cases, a separate petition must be filed on the child's behalf, and a potentially lengthy waiting period may follow before a visa slot opens up.

The National Visa Centre (NVC) has the authority to expedite a case if visas are available within the relevant category ahead of a child's birthday. However, it cannot accelerate cases where no such visas are available in that category at the time.

Child Status Protection Act: What Families Should Know

The US government also drew attention to the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA), a federal law that can, in certain limited circumstances, preserve a child's eligibility under a parent's petition even after they have turned 21.

Whether the CSPA applies is decided by a consular officer during the parent's visa interview, making it important for families to understand that its protection is not automatic.

This guidance carries particular weight for Nigerian families working through the US immigrant visa process.

Given the extended processing timelines associated with family-based Green Card applications, a child who is a teenager when a petition is first filed could be approaching or past the 21-year threshold by the time a visa actually becomes available.

Parents are strongly encouraged to keep track of their children's ages throughout the entire application process and to reach out to the NVC without delay if a child appears at risk of ageing out before the family's case is resolved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh