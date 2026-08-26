The British government updated its guidance on what travellers can and cannot carry in cabin bags on flights

Several everyday items including certain scissors, knives, and lighters face strict rules or outright bans

Passengers who ignore the restrictions risk delays at security or having personal belongings confiscated before boarding

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Travellers flying to or within the United Kingdom have been put on notice by the British government, which has issued clear guidance on what passengers may and may not bring into aircraft cabins in their hand luggage.

Getting caught with a restricted item at the security checkpoint could mean a missed flight, a lengthy delay, or losing the item altogether before boarding.

The UK government lists 10 items banned from aeroplane cabins on flights to the Great Britain. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Items banned from cabin bags

Several common household tools and kitchen items are forbidden inside the cabin but can still travel in checked baggage stored in the aircraft hold.

Corkscrews fall into this category and must go into hold luggage rather than hand bags.

The same applies to sharp cutlery: any knife with a pointed or sharp blade, or one whose blade exceeds 6cm, is barred from cabin bags entirely.

Scissors with blades longer than 6cm are also off-limits in hand luggage.

Items completely banned from all aircraft baggage

A separate, stricter category covers goods that cannot be carried anywhere on the aircraft, whether in hand luggage or the hold.

Non-safety matches are prohibited in any form. Pyrotechnics, including fireworks, flares, party poppers, and toy caps, are banned throughout the aircraft without exception.

Lighters come with a unique rule: they cannot be packed loosely in either hand luggage or hold bags.

Passengers may, however, carry one lighter on their person, but it must be kept inside a sealed, clear plastic liquids bag for the entire journey.

What passengers can still bring aboard?

The UK government guidance also clears up confusion around several items that regularly cause hold-ups at security.

Small scissors with blades under 6cm are permitted, as are round-ended or blunt scissors. Disposable razors with fixed cartridges, nail clippers, nail files, and tweezers are all allowed inside cabin bags.

Travellers who enjoy needlework can bring both knitting needles and sewing needles aboard without issue.

Contact lens solution is permitted in hand luggage as long as each container holds no more than 100ml.

Standard umbrellas, walking sticks, and non-battery-powered mobility aids may also pass through security, provided they go through the screening process.

Passengers travelling with battery-powered wheelchairs or oversized musical instruments are advised to contact their airline ahead of departure, as special arrangements or additional seat bookings may be necessary.

UK announces car export rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published official guidance outlining what counted as a permanent export for British-registered vehicles.

Drivers had to complete specific steps involving their V5C logbook and the DVLA before taking a vehicle out of the country.

Motorists who still had active vehicle tax at the time of export could have been entitled to a financial refund.

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Source: YEN.com.gh