Kwami Sefa Kayi has publicly apologised to Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin on his Peace FM show this week, addressing an ongoing legal dispute

The apology comes after Afenyo-Markin filed defamation lawsuits against Sammy Gyamfi, Eric Adjei, and Peace FM over extortion allegations against him

Media personality Kevin Taylor has separately claimed to expose the real reason behind Afenyo-Markin's decision to pursue legal action

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Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo," has publicly apologised to Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Wednesday's edition of the show.

Kwami Sefa Kayi publicly apologises to Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin amid the ongoing lawsuit dispute. Image credit: Peace FM/Afenyo-Markin.

Source: UGC

The apology comes after Afenyo-Markin filed defamation lawsuits against GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi, NEIP CEO Eric Adjei, Multimedia Group Limited, and Peace FM.

Announcing the legal action in Parliament on Monday, August 24, 2026, Afenyo-Markin said writs had been filed in two separate cases, one against Gyamfi and Multimedia Group Limited at the Accra High Court, and another against Eric Adjei and Peace FM at the Achimota Circuit Court.

He described the move as taking "high moral ground" in the face of the extortion allegations levelled against him, expressing confidence the courts would determine the matter appropriately.

Sefa Kayi apologises to Afenyo-Markin on air

Speaking directly to the Minority Leader on his show, Sefa Kayi acknowledged that Afenyo-Markin had a valid grievance over how the matter was handled on his platform. He said:

"I believe he (Afenyo) has a very good point, and so, Afenyo, I apologise to you for that... let's let bygones be bygones."

The dispute stems from Afenyo-Markin's criticism of the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme and a reported $1.7 billion loss recorded by the Bank of Ghana in 2025 under the scheme, with tensions escalating after Sammy Gyamfi labelled Afenyo-Markin an "extortionist" in response to his demands for accountability.

Eric Adjei had previously appeared on Kokrokoo on August 21, 2026, weighing in on the saga and telling Sefa Kayi how painful it was to have his own reputation attacked, remarks that specifically drew Peace FM and Sefa Kayi's platform into Afenyo-Markin's lawsuit.

Taylor claims to expose reason behind lawsuit

Following Afenyo-Markin's decision to sue, media personality Kevin Taylor claimed to expose the real story behind the move.

Speaking on his show, With All Due Respect, Taylor alleged that Afenyo-Markin had earlier stated in an interview that he had no intention of suing Gyamfi, before changing his position following a meeting with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Taylor, Bawumia gave Afenyo-Markin a direct ultimatum:

"Either he sues Sammy Gyamfi or by Thursday they announce a new minority leader."

Kevin Taylor's claim on Afenyo-Markin is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger claps back at Kevin Taylor

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwarzenegger sent strong words to Kevin Taylor amid an ongoing tussle between the two over political issues.

The dispute escalated after several people tagged her in one of Taylor's posts, suggesting he had warned her, prompting her to respond firmly that Taylor could never warn her, before making further allegations against him in the same video.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh