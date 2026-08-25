Afia Schwarzenegger has fired back at Kevin Taylor after social media users tagged her in a post suggesting he had warned her

The media personality dismissed the suggestion and insisted that Kevin Taylor could not warn her or intimidate her over their political differences

Afia also made further allegations against the presenter in a video shared online, adding another layer to their ongoing public tussle

Outspoken media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has sent strong words to Kevin Taylor amid their ongoing tussle over political issues.

Afia Schwarzenegger sends strong words to Kevin Taylor amid their ongoing tussle over political issues. Image credit: Afia/Kevin Taylor.

Source: UGC

The pair have been embroiled in tension in recent days after Kevin Taylor made allegations against former Second Lady Samira Bawumia, accusing her of having extramarital affairs.

This is far from the first time Taylor has trained his commentary on Samira specifically; he has previously suggested her marriage to Dr Bawumia was tied to spiritual matters, once linking a trip the couple made to Qatar to that claim.

He has also stirred controversy elsewhere in recent weeks, alleging he could expose an ultimatum Dr Bawumia reportedly gave Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, one Taylor says pushed Afenyo-Markin into suing GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi and others over defamation.

Afia claps back at Kevin Taylor over "warning"

The dispute has since continued after several people tagged Afia in one of Kevin Taylor's posts, suggesting he had warned her. She quickly reacted in a video shared on her Instagram page.

In it, the outspoken media personality made clear she is not someone Kevin Taylor would ever be able to warn. She said:

"Those of you tagging me that Kevin Taylor has warned me, he didn't mention my name. Do I look like somebody Kevin Taylor will warn? Do I even look like somebody that his paymasters will warn? Kevin Taylor cannot warn me. Never!"

She then went ahead to make some damaging allegations against the presenter in the same video.

The Instagram video Afia Schwarzenegger shared to respond to claims surrounding her and Kevin Taylor is below.

Ghanaians react to Afia's clapback

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with many fans praising her response. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

mz_berry_chic wrote:

"Herh the clap back is solid 👏👏👏👏👏👏"

paddy__nana_77 said:

"You see why I like you😍😍😍😍"

abennaserwaa commented:

"Good 👏👏 he's trying to divert attention and npp is keeping quiet about it what has someone private life got to do with politics now kyeres3 Ghana dea naaaaa na kelvin dea hmmm his time go come soon."

alltimes_favouritegh added:

"Afia I love you wati this nonsense must stop"

lindee862 wrote:

"Thanks for using the same word for them 'extortionist'."

lyricaljeyda_mannequin exclaimed:

"Eeeeeeeeiiiiiiiiiii Afyia!"

gloriakumi744 added:

"Dat's why I love this women so much"

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts after being caught shopping

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwarzenegger addressed backlash after a video showed her shopping for second-hand goods at a roadside thrift sale in the United States.

Critics accused her of hypocrisy, pointing to past comments she had allegedly made mocking others for wearing cheap or second-hand clothing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh