Kevin Taylor has claimed that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gave Alexander Afenyo-Markin two options before the Minority Leader proceeded with his lawsuit against Sammy Gyamfi

According to Taylor, Bawumia allegedly told Afenyo-Markin to either sue the GoldBod CEO or face the announcement of a new Minority Leader by Thursday

Afenyo-Markin filed the lawsuit after Gyamfi described him as an “extortionist” during a JoyNews programme, allegations the Minority Leader has strongly rejected

Media personality Kevin Taylor has claimed to expose the real reason behind Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin's lawsuit against GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi and others.

Kevin Taylor claims to expose the real reason behind Afenyo-Markin's lawsuit against Sammy Gyamfi. Image credit: Kevin Taylor/The State News.

Source: UGC

Afenyo-Markin announced the lawsuit in Parliament on Monday, August 24, 2026, saying he had caused writs to be filed against Gyamfi and Multimedia Group Limited at the Accra High Court, as well as against Eric Adjei and Peace FM at the Achimota Circuit Court.

The suit follows weeks of public disagreement between Afenyo-Markin and Gyamfi over a reported GH¢22 billion, or roughly $1.7 billion, loss linked to the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

The dispute escalated after Gyamfi described Afenyo-Markin as an "extortionist" during an appearance on JoyNews' Newsfile programme, prompting Afenyo-Markin to seek damages for libel, along with a full and unconditional retraction and public apology.

Kevin Taylor exposes decision behind Afenyo's lawsuit

Speaking on his show, With All Due Respect, Kevin Taylor claimed Afenyo-Markin had earlier stated in an interview that he had no intention of suing Gyamfi over the allegations.

According to Taylor, that position changed only after Afenyo-Markin met with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who reportedly gave him a clear ultimatum.

He said:

"When he met Bawumia, Bawumia made it clear that he's giving him two options. Either he sues Sammy Gyamfi or by Thursday they announce a new minority leader."

Yen.com.gh cannot independently verify the claims made by Kevin Taylor.

The X video of Kevin Taylor's claims is below.

Afenyo-Markin and the Multimedia misinformation row

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Afenyo-Markin previously denied a MyJoyOnline report claiming he had been "summoned," insisting it amounted to misinformation and demanding the outlet correct the record.

He explained the meeting in question was instead a routine Minority Caucus gathering he himself had convened ahead of Parliament's reconvening, a clarification that came just as senior NPP MPs were reportedly pressing him to address the extortion allegations from Gyamfi.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh