Benjamin Asare was caught on camera riding through town with a 'mystery' woman in the passenger seat of his navy blue Elantra

Fans who spotted the 33-year-old Hearts of Oak shot-stopper quickly filmed the encounter, and the video soon went viral

The sighting came shortly after Asare won a $38,000 JAC Motors vehicle and was named Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars

Ghana's celebrated Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has become the subject of online chatter after a video emerged showing him driving through town with a mystery woman seated beside him.

The clip, which spread rapidly across social media, showed the 33-year-old behind the wheel of his navy blue Elantra.

Benjamin Asare spotted with a mystery woman after being named the Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars. Photo credit: Maddie Meyer - FIFA/Getty and @Amgsarkcess/X.

Source: Getty Images

Fans spotted him while apparently riding on a motorbike nearby and pulled alongside the car.

When Asare rolled down his window to acknowledge them, a woman was clearly visible in the front passenger seat.

She quickly turned away from the camera, sparking immediate curiosity among viewers online.

Watch Asare and the mystery woman, as shared on X:

Fans weigh in on the mystery woman

Many who saw the footage were quick to offer their own conclusions about who the woman was.

The comments section filled up with speculation, with a number of supporters suggesting she was Asare's long-time partner rather than a stranger. YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from fans online:

@OrleansQwesi wrote:

"That's his wife."

@quaquerick added:

"She looks like Benjamin's wife."

@BraFelix5 confirmed:

"That's his wife; we live in the same area."

@JohnAhele summed up:

"That's his wife there."

There has been no official confirmation that Asare is married, though multiple reports suggest he has a long-term partner.

According to those same reports, the woman seen in the vehicle shares two children with the goalkeeper and is a familiar face at Hearts of Oak matches in the Ghana Premier League.

A video from 2025 even showed her speaking about the moment Asare received his Black Stars call-up.

Watch the video, as shared on TikTok:

Asare riding high after World Cup heroics

The viral clip comes at a golden moment in Asare's career.

Following a standout performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he featured in three of Ghana's four matches, the goalkeeper has been showered with recognition and rewards.

He was named the Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars squad and received a vehicle worth $38,000 from JAC Motors.

Beyond that, he was gifted a land parcel and has secured endorsement deals with several brands, including Verna, Rexona, and Polytank.

With his Hearts of Oak contract running until the summer of 2027, per Transfermarkt, questions remain over whether he will pursue opportunities abroad or continue his journey with the Phobians into the 2026/27 season.

Benjamin Asare announces Thanksgiving party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare has announced a thanksgiving party on August 30 to celebrate his impressive 2026 World Cup campaign.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper made history as the first locally based Ghanaian goalkeeper to play at the World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh