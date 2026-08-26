Dan Kwaku Yeboah has addressed the viral video showing him with his eyes closed during UTV’s United Showbiz

The sports journalist explained that he had endured a demanding schedule before appearing on the late-night programme

He found the video amusing and clarified that he was not deeply asleep as some social media users claimed

Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah has broken his silence after a video of him seemingly sleeping during a live television programme went viral.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah reacts to a viral video of him sleeping on live TV. Image credit: Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Source: TikTok

The broadcaster was captured with his eyes closed while seated as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz. The moment quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users sharing the clip and joking about his appearance.

However, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has now explained the circumstances surrounding the viral moment, revealing that he had experienced a very demanding schedule before joining the programme.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah explained the viral video

According to him, his activities began on Friday when he worked as the master of ceremonies at an event. The following morning, he travelled to Kumasi to attend a wedding before returning to Accra later that same day.

Upon arriving in the capital, the sports journalist said he went directly to Power FM as part of the media tour for his DKY Comedy show. He then proceeded straight to the studios of UTV to appear on United Showbiz.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah said the late finishing time of the entertainment programme also contributed to his tired appearance.

He noted that the show continued until about 2 am, by which time he had already spent most of the day moving between engagements.

Journalist reacted to online jokes

Addressing suggestions that he had fallen deeply asleep on live television, the broadcaster explained that he had only closed his eyes momentarily.

He also disclosed that someone captured the moment on video and shared it online while laughing about it. Rather than feeling embarrassed or offended, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said he found the clip very funny when it was sent to him.

He explained:

“I was an MC on Friday. On Saturday morning, I went to a wedding in Kumasi. When I returned to Accra, I went straight to Power FM for the DKY Comedy media tour, and after that, I went straight to UTV’s United Showbiz. Someone took a video of me and was laughing about it. The show ran as late as 2 am, and I wasn’t even deeply asleep; my eyes were just closed. When I received the video, I laughed a lot.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Dan Kwaku Yeboah eulogises Apaluca

Apaluca, also known as Apalo, gained significant recognition for his craft. His tragic passing has thrown the Kumawood community into gloom, including fans, colleagues, and other industry insiders.

Ghanaian sports personality

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Head of Sports, Despite Media and former spokesperson for the GFA Normalisation Committee, shared a touching tribute in honour of Apaluca.

In his tribute, he described the diminutive actor as a humble soul.

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Source: YEN.com.gh