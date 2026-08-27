The US Department of State published updated guidance for American citizens affected by Ebola-related flight restrictions tied to the DRC outbreak

Travellers who have been in the DRC within 21 days of a US-bound flight are barred from boarding commercial aircraft under the new entry rules

Americans stranded or denied boarding have been directed to a dedicated DHS email address for assistance with their travel situation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs has released updated guidance for American citizens who have been denied boarding on flights to the United States due to restrictions introduced in response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

The guidance, posted by the department's official account on X, directs affected travellers to contact the Department of Homeland Security for assistance.

The U.S. Department of State updates guidance for Americans affected by Ebola flight restrictions from the DRC. Vital information for travellers denied boarding. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who the Ebola flight restrictions cover

Under the current measures, any traveller who has been physically present in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) within 21 days of a scheduled US-bound flight will be denied boarding, regardless of citizenship. This applies to U.S. citizens and nationals as well as foreign travellers.

Foreign nationals, including U.S. lawful permanent residents, who have been in Uganda or South Sudan are also barred from boarding flights to the United States until at least 21 days have passed since their departure from either country.

U.S. citizens and nationals who recently travelled through Uganda or South Sudan but not the DRC are permitted to fly to the United States, though they must arrive through one of four designated airports: Washington Dulles International Airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, or New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

What affected travellers should do

The State Department has outlined specific steps for those caught up in the restrictions. Travellers denied boarding should email Ebola-Travel-HELP@hq.dhs.gov](mailto: Ebola-Travel-HELP@hq.dhs.gov) with details including their full name, date of birth, passport information, current location, and the flight from which they were turned away.

Those emailing the address may receive an automated reply initially, but the department has confirmed that a response will follow either by phone or from a verified .gov email address.

Americans who need help with emergency lodging in a third country, flight changes, or other consular services are advised to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate.

The department has further warned that travellers transiting through third countries may face delays or entry restrictions imposed by those countries or individual airlines, and should build contingency time into their plans even after completing the required 21-day waiting period outside the DRC.

US travel advisory flags Ghana's 4 major hotspots

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has labelled travel to Ghana as a Level 2 risk, urging its citizens to exercise increased caution.

It urged its citizens to reconsider travel to certain areas due to crime, poor health infrastructure, violence against women, and violence against lesbian and gay travellers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh