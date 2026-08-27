Oheneni Adazoa has sent a strong message to US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor following a recent exchange over the NIA

The popular broadcaster made a surprising appeal to the journalist while addressing the controversy

Her latest comments have added a fresh twist to their ongoing public exchange

Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa has sent a message to US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor after he criticised her comments about the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Oheneni, who is also known as Oheneni Ama Korankye, urged people who had previously forwarded a video of her to Kevin Taylor to send him another video in which she addressed him directly.

Oheneni Adazoa sends a strong message to Kevin Taylor over his criticism of her NIA comments. Photo credit: Kevin Taylor & Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the broadcaster, she had worked hard for the NIA and therefore deserved recognition from the journalist.

“You recently gifted the Black Stars goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, money, and so, Kevin Taylor, I have also worked hard for the NIA, and so you must also dash me money or even a car,” she said.

Oheneni further referred to Taylor's criticism of the NIA, saying his comments had prompted the authority to explain issues surrounding its registration services to Ghanaians.

“You have spit fire on the NIA, for them to come and explain issues to Ghanaians. Those of you who forwarded the first video to him, please send this one too and tell Kevin Taylor that I deserved a reward too,” she added.

Watch Oheneni Adazoa's video on Facebook below:

What Kevin Taylor said

Oheneni's response followed comments by Kevin Taylor regarding her earlier remarks about NIA registration.

In a post on his With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media Facebook page on Monday, August 24, 2026, Taylor urged the broadcaster to stick to what he described as the truth and facts.

“Madam, judging from how emotional you become whenever people call you out, the least you can do to help yourself and avoid becoming a subject of public discussion is to stick to the truth and the facts,” he wrote.

Taylor said Oheneni was free to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but cautioned her against what he described as spreading misinformation.

He cited NIA Executive Secretary Yayra Koku's clarification that registration remains free at all district offices.

According to Taylor, premium services offered at regional offices attract applicable fees, and he questioned why Oheneni would create the impression that the entire NIA registration process was no longer free.

“It’s simply, if you want free registration, go to your district office, if you want paid service go to the regional office, how is this difficult to understand?” he wrote.

Taylor concluded his post with a warning to Oheneni, telling her to be careful with her statements.

Read Kevin Taylor's Facebook post below:

Who is Oheneni Adazoa?

Oheneni Adazoa is a popular Ghanaian radio broadcaster and media personality based in Kumasi.

She is widely known for hosting major socio-cultural talk shows and previously hosted Sompa Nkommo on Sompa FM.

In June 2026, she moved to Ahenfie FM/TV, where she hosts Ahenfie Nkommo.

Her latest comments have added another chapter to the public exchange between the broadcaster and Kevin Taylor over the NIA's registration services.

Benjamin Asare confirms cash from Kevin Taylor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare's confirmation that media personality Kevin Taylor fulfilled his pledge of $5,000 for each clean sheet kept during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Asare's performance not only elevated his profile in Ghanaian football but also drew widespread attention to Taylor's financial commitment amidst the tournament's excitement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh