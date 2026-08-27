Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin shared a heartfelt tribute to veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey on his X page on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The politician recalled how Grace Nortey's motherly screen roles captivated him as a child and resonated deeply with generations of Ghanaians

Afenyo-Markin used the tribute to make a broader appeal for Ghanaians to celebrate and care for the country's legends while they are still alive

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Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has paid tribute to the late veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, honouring her lasting impact on Ghanaian culture and calling on the public to do more for the country's creative arts figures while they are still alive.

Afenyo-Markin pays emotional tribute to Grace Nortey after the veteran actress's tragic passing. Image credit: Trends Gh, Ewe Community Forum

Source: Facebook

Afenyo-Markin posted his tribute on X on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, shortly after news of Grace Nortey's passing emerged.

Afenyo-Markin remembers Grace Nortey

The Minority Leader described the late actress as a figure of considerable stature in Ghana's creative arts landscape, expressing personal sadness at her death.

"Grace Nortey was a remarkable thespian, and as a lover and appreciator of the arts, I am deeply saddened by her passing," he wrote.

He went on to reflect on the broader role artists play in society, arguing that their contributions extend well beyond entertainment.

"Artists are among the most important people in our country. They make us laugh, entertain us, educate us and help us understand ourselves," Afenyo-Markin stated.

Adding that the sacrifices artists make for their audiences should never be overlooked.

The politician also drew on childhood memories, describing how Grace Nortey frequently portrayed maternal figures on screen in a way that left a deep impression on him.

"Grace Nortey lived, just as her name suggests, with grace," he wrote.

"When I was young, she often played a motherly figure, and I was naturally drawn to her because of that. In many ways, she became a mother to us all."

Afenyo-Markin's call to honour Ghana's legends

Afenyo-Markin noted that Grace Nortey's performances had a rare quality: they allowed audiences to see themselves reflected in the stories being told, making her work meaningful and enduring across generations.

He said he eagerly anticipated her appearances on television and credited her with bringing authenticity and depth to Ghanaian film.

Beyond mourning, the Minority Leader used his tribute to issue a direct appeal to Ghanaians to recognise and celebrate the country's creative arts heroes before it is too late.

"I hope we continue to celebrate, honour and care for our heroes and legends while they are still with us," he stated.

He argued that preserving the legacies of such figures holds the power to inspire those who come after them.

Afenyo-Markin concluded his message by expressing hope that the actress's contributions would endure long after her passing.

"Rest in peace, Grace Nortey. Your remarkable legacy will live on."

The X post of Afenyo-Markin is below.

Grace Nortey's last wish for Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the emotional farewell between veteran actress Grace Nortey and President John Mahama, as recounted by actor Mr Beautiful.

Nortey's poignant wish to be laid to rest by Mahama upon his return to the presidency has resonated with many, igniting heartfelt tributes in the wake of her passing at 89.

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Source: YEN.com.gh