A spiritualist identified as Paa Dogo was admitted to Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region after fainting over a relationship incident

Paa Dogo had treated a nurse for emotional distress before the two entered a relationship, according to a Kasapa FM report

He arrived at her home with flowers but made a discovery that reportedly overwhelmed him and caused him to collapse

A Ghanaian spiritualist known as Paa Dogo has been hospitalised and reportedly remained unconscious for about a week after collapsing following an incident involving his girlfriend, a nurse.

A Ghanaian spiritualist goes into a coma after allegedly catching his nurse girlfriend cheating on him. Image credit: Drs Producoes/iStock

Source: UGC

A Facebook post shared by theghanaweb on August 26, 2026, drew attention to the story, which was originally reported by Kasapa FM on August 22, 2026.

According to the report, Paa Dogo was admitted to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region after fainting and has since been receiving treatment there.

How Paa Dogo and the nurse met

The background to the incident traces back to the nurse's own troubled relationship.

She had reportedly suffered significant emotional distress after discovering that her former boyfriend was being unfaithful, an experience that left her in a fragile mental state.

She was subsequently referred to a shrine for spiritual assistance, where Paa Dogo treated her.

Following her recovery, Paa Dogo is said to have developed romantic feelings for the woman, and the two began a relationship.

Paa Dogo's visit that changed everything

The relationship appeared to be going well until the day Paa Dogo arrived at the woman's home bearing a bouquet.

She reportedly refused to let him in. Growing suspicious, Paa Dogo allegedly investigated and discovered that the very man who had previously hurt her, her former boyfriend, was inside her home.

The revelation proved too much for the spiritualist to bear. He exclaimed, "Aww Jesus, I am dead," before collapsing to the ground.

He was quickly rushed to Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, where he remained unconscious for approximately a week as at the time of the report.

The Facebook post below has more details about Paa Dogo’s story.

Ghanaians react to Paa Dogo's story

The story drew a wave of amused and sympathetic reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Mutawakilu Fuseini said:

"Eeeiiii 😂 😂 😂 😂."

Oheneba Kyekyeku said:

"Senior bro to Adam and Sampson...... [Expletive] next time wo b3 y3 fast."

Bra Kofi Sizeless said:

"Now you are calling Jesus 😂😂 Ego reach everybody."

Benjamin Azamati marries long-time girlfriend Raquel Chavez in a beautiful wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty and @JoySportsGH/X.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Azamati weds long-time girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Azamati tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Raquel Chavez, in a colourful wedding ceremony that has captured the attention of fans online.

Videos from the celebration show the former Ghanaian 100m record holder enjoying every moment of his big day, dancing energetically with his new wife and joining in a spirited jama reminiscent of his days at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Azamati also shared a tender moment with Raquel on the dance floor before addressing their guests and thanking them for celebrating the special occasion with them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh