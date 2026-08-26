FBI Confirms Arrest of Top Politician in US on Fraud Charges, Shares New Details

Massachusetts State Representative Francisco Paulino was arrested in Lawrence on charges of pandemic benefit fraud and money laundering

Federal prosecutors allege Paulino fraudulently obtained more than $700,000 in COVID relief funds before his election to the State House in 2023

Paulino's arrest marks the second time a senior elected official from the Lawrence area has faced such charges in August 2026

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the arrest of Massachusetts State Representative Francisco Paulino in Lawrence on Wednesday, August 26.

This comes after federal prosecutors charged him with fraudulently obtaining more than $700,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and subsequently laundering the proceeds.

Massachusetts State Rep. Francisco Paulino arrested for pandemic benefit fraud and money laundering, allegedly obtaining $700K in COVID relief funds Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Paulino, 46, a Democrat who represents the 16th Essex District covering Lawrence and Methuen, faces eight counts of wire fraud and three counts of unlawful monetary transactions. He is set to be arraigned in federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

How Paulino allegedly ran the scheme

Prosecutors allege that between April 2020 and December 2021, Paulino used third parties and stolen identities to redirect pandemic unemployment insurance benefits and small-business loans into his personal and business bank accounts.

He allegedly reinvested that money by purchasing property and extending loans to clients of his tax preparation and mortgage businesses. All of this reportedly took place before he was elected to the State House in 2023.

Lawrence's second fraud arrest this month

Paulino's arrest follows that of Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena, who was taken into custody on August 14 and separately indicted on Wednesday.

DePena is accused of illegally obtaining more than $1.5 million in COVID relief money, which prosecutors say he used to fund his election campaign, settle personal tax liabilities and pay over $880,000 in high-interest mortgages on properties he owned in Lawrence.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley addressed both cases at a news conference, saying:

"The conduct alleged by the Lawrence mayor and the district state representative is appalling. Everyone listening today knows how difficult it was for Americans during the pandemic and how challenging it was for businesses. The money these two allegedly scammed was meant for hard-working Americans and struggling business owners, not for two greedy individuals who lied and stole for their own personal benefit."

Paulino's office had not responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting.

FBI ordered to release files on Nigerian president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a US District Court had set August 21, 2026, as the deadline for the FBI and DEA to release investigative records concerning Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Presiding Judge Beryl Howell issued the order following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by activist Aaron Greenspan and journalist David Hundeyin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh