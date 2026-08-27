An old video of Nana Ama McBrown and Grace Nortey has resurfaced following the veteran actress's death this week

The clip shows McBrown visiting Nortey during her 43rd birthday, thanking her for early career guidance she once gave

Ghanaians flooded the comments with tributes, remembering Nortey as one of the country's most respected veteran actresses

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An old video of Nana Ama McBrown and Grace Nortey has stirred strong emotions online, as Ghana continues to mourn the veteran actress following her death at 89.

An old video of Nana Ama McBrown and Grace Nortey resurfaces following the veteran actress's death. Image credit: McBrown/UTV.

Source: UGC

Grace Nortey died in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, bringing to an end a career that spanned more than five decades.

She had celebrated her 89th birthday just months earlier, on February 1, 2026.

Nortey was widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Ghanaian theatre, television, and film, earning the popular nickname "Maame Gyata" for her commanding performances.

She is survived by five children, including actress Sheila Nortey, who followed her mother into the profession.

Old McBrown-Nortey video resurfaces amid mourning

The video was shared by Plug24News on TikTok. In the clip, Nana Ama McBrown is seen gently holding Grace Nortey's hand as she helped her walk outside a building.

McBrown, dressed in white, smiled warmly beside Nortey, who wore a light blue traditional outfit and walked with the aid of a cane, supported closely by McBrown as they made their way through a small crowd.

The original video was posted by UTV roughly six years ago, explaining that Nana Ama McBrown had shown love to Grace Nortey as part of her 43rd birthday celebration at the time.

In the video, McBrown explained that she chose to visit Nortey on her birthday because the veteran actress had been one of the prominent figures who guided and mentored her when she was just starting in the industry.

She recalled that Nortey had specifically advised her to remain humble if she wanted to reach greater heights in her career, a piece of advice she said she took to heart.

McBrown described Nortey as someone she has looked up to as a role model ever since, adding that the relationship had brought blessings into her own life and career.

During the visit, McBrown also presented Nortey with drinks and toiletries, along with a cash gift in an envelope.

The old YouTube video showing Nana Ama McBrown's visit to Grace Nortey is below.

Ghanaians pay tribute to Grace Nortey

The clip triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes online, with many Ghanaians reflecting on Nortey's legacy.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Nana Adwoa Gods child👏 wrote:

"This is the saddest part of life wether u like it or not you will grow old and wether you like it or not you will die haaaa😢😢😢20 to 30yrs later most of us are going to grow old hmmmm"

Princess wuntira said:

"eiiiii 'maame Gyata' 'Patience Ozoukor' of Ghana"

ASARE LEON commented:

"Auntie may your soul rest well 😭😭😭."

Godfred Opoku added:

"One day One day we will depart may his soul rest in peace"

Thomas O Kobby wrote:

"Rest in power Madam, Grace Nortey."

Missanders Godlistens exclaimed:

"THE TWO MOST RESPECTED, POPULAR AND FEMALE ACTRESS IN THE DAYS OF OLD GRACE NORTEY (MARI GYATA, MAAMI MAGANI 🥰🥰😳😭😭) GRACE OMABOE (MAAMEE DORKONU 🥰🥰🥰)"

Briteny❤️😍🌷 shared:

"Awww grandma Grace. I know her from Anglican church of transfiguration haatso"

ANDYPOP wrote:

"Awww! Rest well Aunty's Grace."

Som Fianko added:

"ohh !!! A tree has fallen. We have lost another legend."

Blogger lands in trouble at McBrown's movie premiere

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a blogger landed in trouble after attempting to conduct illegal business at Nana Ama McBrown's movie premiere, despite an earlier public warning she had issued to bloggers ahead of the event.

Security personnel escorted the individual out after they were caught, and the incident sparked a wave of reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh