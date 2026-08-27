Minister-designate Mahama Ayariga's wife was officially identified at his parliamentary vetting on August 27, 2026

Sunyani West MP Millicent Amankwah Yeboah was introduced as Ayariga's spouse before assembling dignitaries at Parliament House in Accra

The confirmation ended months of public speculation after videos of the couple had previously circulated on social media

Mahama Ayariga's relationship with Sunyani West Member of Parliament Millicent Amankwah Yeboah has been officially confirmed in the most public setting imaginable — his own parliamentary vetting ceremony.

Minister-designate Mahama Ayariga confirms Sunyani West MP Millicent Amankwah Yeboah as his wife at his parliamentary vetting. Photo source: Mahama Ayariga, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, The1957News

Source: Facebook

The minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs was seated before a chamber of dignitaries at Parliament House in Accra on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

During the vetting process, the presiding official, First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor, took a moment to formally acknowledge the family members who had come to show their support for Mahama Ayariga.

After introducing the former Majority leader's father-in-law and daughter, the chairman turned his attention to the woman seated directly behind the nominee.

"We also have the spouse, Honourable Mrs Ayariga, formerly known as Honourable Millicent Yeboah Amankwa, Member of Parliament here in our midst, beautifully seated behind the nominee, indicative of the fact that behind every successful woman stands a woman," the chairman told the assembled gathering.

The remark drew warm smiles and applause from attendees dressed in a mix of traditional and formal attire, filling what appeared to be a glass-panelled parliamentary chamber.

Ayariga and Millicent Amankwah Yeboah's relationship confirmed

The moment carries significance beyond the formalities of a vetting proceeding.

Videos featuring Ayariga and Millicent Amankwah Yeboah together had surfaced on social media in the months prior, sparking widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The public introduction at such a high-profile state occasion effectively put those questions to rest.

Millicent Amankwah Yeboah currently serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, making the couple one of Ghana's more prominent political pairings, with both holding significant roles in the country's legislative and executive branches.

The X video of Millicent Amankwah Yeboah being introduced as Mahama Ayariga's wife at the vetting is below:

Rockson Dafeamekpor confirms marriage with Ebi Bright

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor's surprising birthday message that unveiled his wife as Ebi Bright, the prominent Mayor of Tema.

The unexpected revelation sparked a flurry of astonished reactions across social media, as many were unaware of the couple's connection until this heartfelt tribute.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh