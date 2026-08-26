Claims spread across Nigerian social media on August 26, 2026, alleged that Kira Taiwo welcomed a baby boy days after her father Ogogo's death

Checks of Kira Taiwo's social media accounts and those of family members found no posts or announcements confirming a new birth

Multiple social media users flagged the circulating content as old footage from February 2024, when Ogogo was still alive

Claims emerged across Nigerian social media platforms and several online news sites on August 26, 2026, alleging that Shakirat Taiwo, also known as Kira Taiwo, the daughter of the late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, had welcomed a baby boy just two days after her father's death and burial.

Fact-check: Claims that Kira Taiwo welcomed a baby boy after Ogogo’s death prove false as images date back to 2024. Image credit: Chris Nwandu/Facebook

Source: UGC

The accompanying visuals, captioned "My Daddy's Carbon Copy," presented the newborn as a striking image of the late actor, framing the birth as a poignant moment in the middle of the family's grief.

Ogogo passed away on August 23, 2026, at 66 after battling stage-four cancer and was buried in Ilaro, Ogun State, the following day in accordance with Islamic rites.

Kira's childbirth claim does not hold up

A review of Kira Taiwo's social media accounts, along with those of close family members, friends, and associates of the late actor, turned up no posts, statements, or updates relating to any new birth in the wake of Ogogo's passing.

Neither Kira nor any member of the Ogogo family has issued a public confirmation of such an event.

Users on X and Instagram were among the first to raise alarm, with several pointing out that the video and photographs being shared online were not new at all.

According to multiple accounts, the content dates back roughly two years to February 2024, when Kira Taiwo gave birth to her first child, a boy, while her father was still alive.

The X post below has Kira Taiwo's video circulating online.

Here is one of the social media users' posts that flagged the video as fake and old.

Ogogo celebrated becoming a grandfather at the time, and the child from those original images would now be old enough to walk.

The story follows a pattern seen in viral misinformation: archive footage resurfacing at a moment of heightened public emotion. Several outlets that carried the report shielded themselves with cautious phrasing, using words like "reportedly," without tracing the images back to any primary or verifiable source.

The timing of Ogogo's death and the understandable public interest it generated appear to have created conditions in which old content could be stripped of its original context and repackaged as breaking news.

Based on available evidence, the claim that Kira Taiwo welcomed a baby boy in the days following her father's death and burial is false.

The Nollywood actor Ogogo’s last public appearance showing his vibrant spirit resurfaces after his sudden demise. Image credit: Jvision Entertainment Tv/FB, seunbambam/Instagram

Source: UGC

Ogogo’s last public appearance resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video capturing veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo's final public appearance, resurfaced following his death at the age of 66 after a battle with stage 4 cancer.

The footage, which Ogogo himself originally shared in June 2026, showed him at the Ojude Oba festival, dressed in a striking orange agbada complete with a matching cap and trousers.

He moved through a dense crowd towards the traditional ruler and his queen to pay his respects, with security agents helping clear a path for him. To everyone watching at the time, he looked cheerful, strong, and entirely present.

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Source: YEN.com.gh