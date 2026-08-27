Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu announced his new military rank on Instagram on Thursday, August 27, 2026

Momodu completed 17 weeks of Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training to earn his Specialist rank

The actor's move into military service follows a personal connection to his late father, who served in the Nigerian Police Force

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has officially attained the rank of Specialist in the United States Army, marking a significant milestone in his transition from Nigerian entertainment to military service.

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu gets a major promotion 17 weeks after joining the U.S. Army. Image credit: Joseph Momodu

Source: Facebook

Momodu shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, August 27, 2026, posting photographs of himself in military uniform alongside fellow U.S. Army officers.

The announcement drew widespread attention from fans, friends and colleagues across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Joseph Momodu completes 17-week military training

The Nollywood actor confirmed that his new rank followed the completion of 17 weeks of structured military training, covering Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for his Military Occupational Speciality (MOS). In his own words, the achievement reflected values he holds deeply.

"Life's achievement feels more dignifying when things are EARNED, not GIVEN. 💣💪🏿 After 17weeks of BCT (Basic Combat Training) and AIT (Advanced Individual Training) on my MOS (Military Occupational Speciality), it's now OFFICIAL to make WELCOME, Specialist JA Momodu TO THE BIG ARMY. #soldier," he wrote.

Momodu emphasised that discipline, hard work and determination were at the core of what he had accomplished, framing the rank as something he worked for rather than a title handed to him.

Joseph Momodu moves from screen to army

The actor's military journey began publicly in June 2026, when he revealed he had enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed his initial 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training. At that point, he described the process as both physically exhausting and mentally demanding.

He also disclosed a personal motivation behind his decision to serve: his late father's career in the Nigerian Police Force.

That connection appeared to influence his choice to pursue a path in uniform despite an established presence in the entertainment industry.

With the completion of both training phases, Momodu has now achieved the full Specialist designation, closing out the two-stage programme that began months earlier.

His journey from Nollywood to the U.S. military has continued to draw attention within Nigerian entertainment circles, with many celebrating the actor for embracing a new and demanding chapter in his life.

The Facebook post of Joseph Momodu is here.

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Source: YEN.com.gh