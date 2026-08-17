An unnamed blogger was caught attempting illegal streaming activity at Nana Ama McBrown's movie premiere

He was escorted out by security personnel despite an earlier warning issued ahead of the event by the producer

The premiere of the AMA movie also doubled as a celebration of McBrown's 25 years in Ghana's entertainment industry

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An unnamed blogger landed in trouble after he attempted to conduct illegal business at the premiere of Nana Ama McBrown's movie, AMA, last Saturday.

A blogger is escorted out of Nana Ama McBrown's movie premiere after attempting to stream the film. Image credit: POO/Pakorich.

Source: UGC

The film premiered on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra, with three separate screenings held at 2 PM, 5 PM, and 8 PM to accommodate the large turnout.

Scripted and filmed entirely in Twi, AMA tells the coming-of-age story of a young girl navigating her own dreams and aspirations against her parents' attempts to control her decisions instead of simply guiding her.

The premiere also doubled as a milestone celebration for McBrown, marking 25 years in Ghana's entertainment industry, and drew a star-studded crowd of celebrities, industry figures, and fans who turned out to support her.

The event fell on the same day as McBrown's 49th birthday, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the occasion.

Blogger caught streaming Ama despite warning

Before the movie premiere, Nana Ama McBrown had sent a stern warning to bloggers across the country not to indulge in any streaming of the movie on their media platforms.

She warned that security personnel would be present around the venue to deal with anyone found doing so.

Despite the warning, however, a blogger was found attempting to stream the movie and was escorted out of the premises by security personnel present at the event.

Videos circulating online showed the personnel questioning the blogger before removing him from the venue.

YEN.com.gh is yet to confirm further details on what became of the blogger following the incident.

The TikTok video of the blogger being escorted out of the premiere is below.

Ghanaians react to blogger's ordeal at premiere

The incident triggered a wave of reactions online, with several TikTok users pointing out that McBrown had already given fair warning ahead of time.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Davi Tina wrote:

"She already gave a warning ⚠️ about it"

kingkess2✨️👑 said:

"ah but nana spoke about this so why will he use himself as an escape goat😂😂😂😂"

T commented:

"Let him pay for the production cost simple"

. added:

"She said it ooo why are some of you like this ahhh 😏"

AbiNelson wrote:

"They even issued a warning before the movie started but still"

AMA director opens up on movie's vision

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, AMA director Whoismclaw, real name Amankona Lauson Junior, opened up on the inspiration behind the film ahead of its premiere.

He explained that the movie was inspired by his passion for telling authentic Ghanaian stories, describing it as a nostalgic and relatable production exploring family, sacrifice, and responsibility through a Ghanaian lens.

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Source: YEN.com.gh