Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin asked Mahama Ayariga to recite the National Pledge during his ministerial vetting on August 27, 2026

Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP, appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee as a ministerial designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

The incident created a tense atmosphere at the committee and drew strong reactions online, with social media users sharing their views on the development

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A charged moment unfolded at Ghana's Parliament on Thursday, August 27, 2026, when Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin asked Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga to recite the National Pledge during his ministerial vetting session.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin's ask for Mahama Ayariga to recite the National Pledge during his ministerial vetting. Image credit: Parliament of Ghana/YouTube

Source: UGC

Ayariga appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament as a nominee for the Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs portfolio.

He was among several presidential nominees scheduled to face scrutiny from committee members as Parliament worked through a fresh round of ministerial and judicial confirmations.

Afenyo-Markin's national pledge request

The unexpected request from Afenyo-Markin introduced a noticeably tense atmosphere to what was already a closely watched session.

The Appointments Committee is mandated to examine a nominee's qualifications, professional record, policy outlook, and overall suitability for the role in question.

Ayariga's vetting gave members a platform to probe his readiness to handle the responsibilities attached to the Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs docket.

Social media reacts to the vetting moment

The incident quickly drew attention online, with Ghanaians sharing their views on the unusual exchange.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

mumin0279 wrote:

"Funny.com."

imquoffi_ said:

"It should be compulsory for every civil servant to be able to recite the national anthem and pledge."

khobbyshubgh commented:

"Politics diɛ bonsam ɛdwuma o."

The Instagram post below features a video of the tense vetting moment between Hon. Afenyo-Markin and Mahama Ayariga.

Afenyo-Markin remembers Grace Nortey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has paid tribute to the late veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, honouring her lasting impact on Ghanaian culture and calling on the public to do more for the country's creative arts figures while they are still alive.

Afenyo-Markin posted his tribute on X on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, shortly after news of Grace Nortey's passing emerged.

The Minority Leader described the late actress as a figure of considerable stature in Ghana's creative arts landscape, expressing personal sadness at her death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh