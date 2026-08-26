A TikTok video shared on August 24, 2026, captured the moment a Ghana Immigration Service recruit attempted to flee the training site

The footage, shared by FACULTY, showed officials chasing down and dragging the recruit back to the training grounds

A social media creator warned aspiring security service applicants to prepare physically before joining, noting training lasts six months

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A Ghana Immigration Service recruit was caught on camera attempting to escape from his training site, and the footage has set social media ablaze.

A video captures the moment an Immigration Service recruit attempting to flee the training site gets caught by an official. Image credit: GI Protocol Recruitment Service/Instagram

Source: UGC

The video, posted on TikTok on August 24, 2026, by a creator identified as FACULTY, showed the recruit visibly struggling to cope with the demands of the programme before making a run for it.

Officials gave chase and physically dragged him back to the training grounds, bringing his bid to escape to an abrupt end.

Immigration recruit attempts to flee from training

FACULTY shared the footage alongside commentary noting the irony of the moment: at a time when the Immigration Service was dismissing recruits who were found to be pregnant or otherwise unqualified, some candidates were choosing to leave on their own terms.

According to the creator, the training programme runs for six months, and the clip appeared to capture a point at which the unnamed recruit had simply reached his limit.

FACULTY used the moment as a cautionary note for anyone considering a career in the security services, advising prospective applicants to begin conditioning themselves physically, through regular exercise and demanding workouts, well before submitting an application.

The TikTok post below features the video in which the Immigration recruit attempting to flee was caught.

Reactions to the viral Immigration training video

The clip drew a flood of comments from Ghanaians, many of whom found both humour and deeper meaning in the scene.

YOUNG LAD❤️‍🩹 said:

"😹 Some people are waiting for appointment; some too are running away😹Asem oo."

Mummy's Favourite ❤️🤩🤭 said:

"Second batch say power 🔥🔥🔥."

Afia Eunice said:

"These are the protocol people."

RichMan💰 said:

"Pure protocol, He was never ready."

Agogoe said:

"Immigration and police training is easy, go soldier and see."

Immigration officer dies in tragic motorbike crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Immigration Officer died following a motorbike crash in Assin Fosu, Central Region, with a Police officer from the Central North Regional Police Command left in a critical condition after the same incident.

The deceased has been identified as Amoakoh, widely known by the nickname Ahuoden. He was riding as a pillion passenger at the time of the crash, with the police officer operating the motorbike.

Citi News reported that the two men were on their way from Finest Pub heading towards the Assin Fosu Main Lorry Station when the motorbike veered off the road and came down.

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Source: YEN.com.gh