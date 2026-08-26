An old interview clip of Mr Beautiful recounting Grace Nortey's heartfelt message to President Mahama has gone viral following the actress's death

Mr Beautiful shared that the veteran Ghanaian actress told Mahama she was waiting for him to return to the presidency before she passed away

Grace Nortey also reportedly made a personal request of the president during his visit to her residence in Accra in 2022

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A resurfaced video of actor Mr Beautiful describing a deeply personal encounter between Grace Nortey and President John Mahama is stirring emotions online after the legendary Ghanaian actress's demise at 89.

Legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey's alleged last wish to President John Dramani Mahama resurfaces after her death at 89. Photo source: Nkonkonsa, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that Grace Nortey died while on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The clip, originally recorded for Showbiz 360 on TV3 with media personality Giovani Caleb, showed Mr Beautiful recounting a visit Mahama paid to Grace Nortey on his behalf, a day before Mahama travelled to the UK in 2022 to sign the book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Grace Nortey's touching words to President Mahama

According to Mr Beautiful, the moment between Grace Nortey and the president was deeply moving.

He recalled how the veteran actress rested her head on Mahama's chest and reassured him that she was not dying, only feeling weak.

According to Mr Beautiful, Grace Nortey then made a wish that many are now finding prophetic: she told Mahama she was holding on until he became president again, and when that time came, she wanted him to be the one to bury her.

He said:

"He (President Mahama) went and sat behind Mama Grace Nortey, and she placed her head on his chest. She said, "Oh my son, I am not dying. I am weak. I am sick, but I am not going now. I am waiting for you to become president because I want you to bury me."

The Creative Arts Agency board member also used the interview to speak warmly about President Mahama's longstanding support for veteran figures in Ghana's entertainment industry, painting a picture of a president with genuine affection for the creative community.

The clip was posted on TikTok by Dr Mary Awusi, CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, in September 2024, but it has found a new and wider audience following Grace Nortey's passing, just months before what would have been her 90th birthday.

The TikTok video of Mr Beautiful's account of Grace Nortey's wish to President Mahama is below:

Reactions to resurfaced Grace Nortey video

The clip has prompted an outpouring of emotion from Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Lady Gee wrote:

"May the wishes of Grace Nortey come to pass in Jesus' name."

Boateng Family & Lifestyle said:

"If you think Beautiful is lying, go and listen to what Wayoosi said about Mahama too. The man just loves creatives a lot."

Diamond jewel commented:

"Mahama is a selfless man. God bless our president."

Grace Nortey resurfaces online after long absence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported about legendary actress Grace Nortey resurfacing, after a photo of her emerged on social media and drew admiration on social media just after her 89th birthday celebration.

As the star of Ghana's golden age of cinema, Nortey’s iconic roles and her graceful ageing resonate deeply with fans, sparking an outpouring of love and nostalgia from a generation that grew up watching her on screen.

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Source: YEN.com.gh