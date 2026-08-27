Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki revealed in a radio interview that he dislikes everything associated with actress Nana Ama McBrown

Oboy Siki said his only connection to McBrown stems from his friendship with comedian Dr Likee, not personal admiration

The actor said he would only attend McBrown's Kumasi movie premiere if she personally extended an invitation to him

Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki has publicly declared that he holds no admiration for actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, stating he will not be present at her upcoming movie premiere in Kumasi.

Oboy Siki says he does not like Nana Ama McBrown. Photo source: @fiifipratt, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

During an interview on Aluta FM, Oboy Siki made clear that whatever support he extends towards McBrown exists solely because of his close friendship with comedian Dr Likee, not out of any personal regard for her work.

"I'm supporting McBrown because of Dr Likee, but I can't attend her movie premiere. I wouldn't support McBrown if not for Dr Likee. Why should I support her? I don't like anything she does," he said.

Oboy Siki speaks on McBrown's movie premiere

The actor was careful to frame his stance as a matter of personal taste rather than conflict, noting that public admiration for a person does not obligate him to feel the same way.

"People will not understand me until I'm dead and gone. Not everyone likes her. Some people like her and what she does while some don't," he stated.

He added that he makes a deliberate effort to form his own opinions independent of what is popular.

"I don't follow what people do. I'm not supposed to like someone because everyone does. If I know you like something, I will never like the same thing. It doesn't mean I have an issue with you," he shared.

On the question of the premiere specifically, Oboy Siki said attendance without a personal invitation was out of the question.

"If she had invited me to the premiere and I feel like I'm okay, I would go. I'm a special person so why will I attend without an invitation?" he questioned.

He also raised a practical concern, noting that arriving with his team only to be turned away at the door would be an embarrassing outcome.

"If my team and I go and they sack us, what then will I be doing?" he asked.

Oboy Siki talks about relationship with Dr Likee

The actor also shed light on the depth of his friendship with Dr Likee, recounting how the comedian had extended a personal invitation to join him for a planned show in London after informing him about it last year.

Despite the gesture, Oboy Siki said he turned down the offer on the grounds that he does not travel outside Ghana.

"When Dr Likee wanted to organise his London show, he informed me last year. He asked me to get ready since we would be going together. I told him I had to decline the invitation because I don't travel abroad," he recounted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh