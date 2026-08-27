Kenyan Gengetone musician and content creator Stoopid Boy passed away, sending shockwaves through the country's online community

Oga Obinna shared a video on Instagram capturing the raw grief surrounding Stoopid Boy's death as tributes poured in

Details surrounding the circumstances of his death had not been widely confirmed at the time of publication

Stoopid Boy, a beloved Kenyan Gengetone musician and content creator who had built a dedicated following through his relatable digital content, has died, leaving fans and fellow creators across the country in deep mourning.

Stoopid Boy dead: Oga Obinna confirms musician's death, Kenyans painfully mourn him

Source: Instagram

News of his passing spread swiftly across social media platforms, with Kenyans flooding timelines with heartfelt tributes to an entertainer who had become a recognisable and cherished figure in the local digital landscape. The circumstances surrounding his death had not been widely confirmed at the time of publication.

Oga Obinna confirms the loss

Popular Kenyan entertainer Oga Obinna shared a video on Instagram that captured the raw emotion gripping those closest to Stoopid Boy, giving followers a window into the grief felt within the content creation community. The clip quickly drew widespread attention as fans processed the reality of the loss.

Stoopid Boy had earned his loyal fanbase by producing content that resonated deeply with Kenyan audiences. For many followers, his work was more than entertainment, it was a consistent source of laughter and connection that punctuated their daily lives.

Kenyans unite in grief

The scale of the public response underscored just how significant a presence Stoopid Boy had carved out in Kenya's creative space. Comment sections across platforms were overtaken by mourning fans sharing memories and final farewells.

Fellow creator Itskenani offered one of the most personal tributes, writing: "Just two days ago I was dressing on a music video set. 💔💔😭 Enyewe life is short; may his soul rest in peace."

Other fans joined in paying their respects:

Millychebby said:

"RIP 💔💔💔💔."

Key._mon.ey said:

"Fly high, Stoopid Boy😢🕊️."

Kingdavidfxgoat said:

"So sad. RIP 😢."

Amazingphil_pgotography said:

"Rest in power, superstar."

Vindee_official said:

"Rest in peace, legend 🙏🙏."

Finesse_Ngara said:

"So sad, RIP."

Bad_a.s.s said:

"Everyday we celebrate our birthdays not knowing it's a countdown, Rest easy champ❤️🕊️."

As tributes continue to pour in from across the country, Kenyans remain united in honouring a creative voice whose impact on the nation's digital culture will not easily be forgotten.

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Source: YEN.com.gh