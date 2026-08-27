Bollie, the veteran UK-based Ghanaian musician, resurfaced on Instagram on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to mark a special family milestone

The musician shared a selfie alongside his daughter Amayah as he celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt message

Fans flooded the comments section with warm birthday wishes for Amayah and excitement over Bollie's return to social media

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Veteran UK-based Ghanaian musician Ishmael Hamid, popularly known as Bollie, has made a warm return to the spotlight, sharing a touching birthday tribute to his daughter Amayah on Instagram.

Veteran Ghanaian musician Bollie resurfaces after a long absence from the spotlight and flaunts his beautiful daughter Amayah on her birthday. Photo source: Bollie

Source: Facebook

The post, shared on Bollie's official Instagram page on Thursday, August 27, 2026, featured a selfie of the Kiss Your Bride hitmaker and his young child at their residence in the UK.

The photo showed the veteran Ghanaian musician sporting a black satin bonnet and a Kappa shirt as he bonded with his daughter.

In the accompanying caption, he wrote:

"Happy birthday to my dearest and gorgeous daughter, Amayah. 🥰 Honestly, every single time I look at you, I am filled with joy and gratitude to the most High. Love you ❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂"

The post marked a rare public appearance from Bollie, who has largely stayed out of the media glare in recent years after rising to fame in Ghana in the early 2000s and in the UK as one half of the music duo, Reggie N Bollie with Reggie Zippy.

Bollie's daughter Amayah steals the spotlight

The birthday photo quickly caught the attention of followers, many of whom remarked on the resemblance between father and daughter.

Amayah's striking features drew comparisons to musician Bollie, with the image sparking a flood of affectionate comments from fans who were clearly delighted to see the musician sharing a glimpse of his family life.

The Instagram photo of veteran musician Bollie with his daughter Amayah on her birthday is below:

Fan reactions to Bollie's birthday post

Fans wasted no time filling the comments with warm messages for both Bollie and his daughter.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@captainplanet4x4 wrote:

"Daddy's photocopy."

@kafui651 said:

"Happy birthday and many happy returns, Prince 🤴 💜."

@cyndymens commented:

"Happy birthday to daddy's little princess 🎉."

TV3 Mentor season one winner Prince resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prince Tuffour, the winner of TV3 Ghana's Mentor Season 1, who made a striking return to the public eye with a new video showcasing his transformation and latest gospel music.

Fans were captivated not only by his fresh sound but also by the dramatic changes in his appearance since his days in the spotlight, sparking excitement and curiosity about his journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh